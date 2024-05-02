Nextech3D.ai Achieves Milestone with 3D AI Modeling Profit Margins Hitting 80% in Q2 2024 Up From 30% in 2023

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce a major milestone in its 3D modeling business for ecommerce by hitting 80% gross profit in Q2, 2024 which is up 166% from 30% in 2023. This milestone achievement is only possible through the company's investment in AI and its pivot to Hyderabad India in Q3, 2023.

The company believes that it can become profitable in 2024 by scaling revenue with 80% profit margins while operating expenses are going down due to its investment in its patented AI. The strategic shift to Hyderabad India aligns perfectly with Nextech3D.ai's commitment to delivering top-tier 3D modeling and augmented reality solutions while maintaining a keen eye on profitability and fiscal responsibility for its valued shareholders.

Why AI and 3D Modeling, and Why Now?

The e-commerce landscape is evolving rapidly, with consumers demanding more interactive and engaging shopping experiences. This is where AI and 3D modeling technology come into play, offering a dynamic, immersive, and personalized shopping journey. The shift from 2D to 3D modeling for e-commerce is a major multi-decade transformation that is being led by AI. This transformation is evident as major brands and companies are incorporating 3D models and AR shopping, including Amazon , Walmart , CB2 , IKEA , Sephora , Target and more.

Amazon (AMZN - Worth $2 Trillion) Amazon is leading this shift, transitioning from traditional 2D images to 3D models for all their products, setting a new standard in online retail. Nextech3D.ai is proud to be a 3D model supplier for Amazon, already creating tens of thousands of 3D models per month.

The Power of 3D Models in E-Commerce

3D models in e-commerce enable customers to visualize products in high detail from every angle, significantly enhancing decision-making confidence. This shift leads to higher conversion rates, as customers are more likely to purchase when they can thoroughly explore a product. Moreover, 3D visualization reduces returns, as buyers have a clearer expectation of what they are purchasing, thus saving costs and improving customer satisfaction. Additionally, interactive 3D models increase customer engagement, keeping them on your site longer, which directly correlates with increased sales.

Timely

As online shopping continues to grow, the demand for more immersive and interactive experiences is growing. Businesses adopting 3D models are setting new benchmarks for customer engagement and satisfaction.

Nextech3D.ai believes it stands at the forefront of this mega-trend, leading the shift from static 2D images to immersive 3D experiences. Its patented AI-powered 3D modeling technology creates photo-realistic 4K 3D models that cater to major e-commerce platforms like Amazon. With years of expertise and a portfolio of high-profile clients including Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others - Nextech3D.ai is transforming online shopping into an interactive adventure.

Management Changes:

Anum Wagas, CPA, CGA, previously the Director of Finance for Nextech3D.ai has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer. Anum brings over a decade of experience from multinational companies and government sectors, with a strong background in financial reporting under IFRS. She succeeds Andrew Chan, who is taking a new job in different industries. The Board expresses appreciation for his contributions and wishes him success.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology Company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent Company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public Company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

