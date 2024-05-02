Biogen Inc.: Biogen Reports Progress on Corporate Responsibility Priorities

Efforts focused on four areas: access and health equity, workforce and DE&I, community impact and the environment



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced publication of its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report detailing progress on the company's commitment to making responsible business decisions in the best interests of all its stakeholders.

"As we reflect on the past year and set our sights on the path ahead, I am truly inspired by the progress we have made to advance Biogen's enduring legacy of pioneering innovative science to deliver medicines that transform patients' lives and create value for our communities and our shareholders," said Christopher A. Viehbacher, Biogen President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our mission and business strategy are grounded in our commitment to responsible business, and in 2023, we refined our corporate responsibility strategy to advance our evolving business priorities and align with areas where we believe we can have the greatest impact."

The Corporate Responsibility Report details progress across four key pillars:

Access & Health Equity : Added four first-in-class medicines to the portfolio, LEQEMBI®, QALSODY®, SKYCLARYS® and ZURZUVAE and expanded access to SPINRAZA®, which is now available in 70 countries, for people living with spinal muscular atrophy. Realized a 35% increase in the number of patients with access to tofersen through Biogen's Early Access Program. In 2023, 89% of clinical trials delivered race and ethnicity enrollment targets that reflect the epidemiology of the disease.

: Increased focus on employee engagement, spirit of innovation and culture while building on our strengths with a results-oriented mindset. In its annual internal survey, 81% of participating employee respondents said they have a sense of purpose by doing meaningful work at Biogen. Also fostered an employee base reflective of the broader workforce, with 48.6% of roles at the Director level and above globally held by women and 31.2% racial/ethnic representation across U.S. roles at the Manager level and above. Community Impact : Continued to make meaningful contributions to local communities. In 2023, Biogen refreshed its flagship science education program, which has reached more than 64,000 students since 2002, under the new CoLab name, expanding its reach and partnerships. Through the Biogen Foundation, worked to address social determinants of health, such as food security and access to healthcare, investing $4.37 million in grants and providing more than 750,000 meals to local families. Employees volunteered more than 10,000 hours.

The 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report is aligned with GRI , SASB , the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and reflects its commitment to the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

To access the full report and learn more about Biogen's corporate responsibility initiatives, visit http://www.biogen.com/esgreport.

About Biogen

Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading biotechnology company that pioneers innovative science to deliver new medicines to transform patients' lives and to create value for shareholders and our communities. We apply deep understanding of human biology and leverage different modalities to advance first-in-class treatments or therapies that deliver superior outcomes. Our approach is to take bold risks, balanced with return on investment to deliver long-term growth.



