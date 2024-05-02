

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



Kellanova (K) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $267 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $298 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kellanova reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $3.20 billion from $3.34 billion last year.



Outlook



For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share of around $3.55 to $3.65.



Analysts expect earnings of $3.57 per share for the year.



Adjusted operating profit is still expected to be around $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion.



The company continues to expect organic-basis net sales growth of approximately 3% or better against a recast 2023, which remains within the Company's long-term target range.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken