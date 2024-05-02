BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)
Kellanova (K) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $267 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $298 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Kellanova reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $3.20 billion from $3.34 billion last year.
Outlook
For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share of around $3.55 to $3.65.
Analysts expect earnings of $3.57 per share for the year.
Adjusted operating profit is still expected to be around $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion.
The company continues to expect organic-basis net sales growth of approximately 3% or better against a recast 2023, which remains within the Company's long-term target range.
