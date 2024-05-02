Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Receives Blanket Purchase Orders from Walmart for Sustained Sales

MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is pleased to announce that it has received blanket purchase orders from Walmart for its BE WATER artesian spring bottled water brand (six-pack configuration). Orders will begin shipping each week throughout the rest of 2024 and beyond. The first order is scheduled for pick up by Walmart yet today or tomorrow with upcoming shelf placement in Walmart's brick-and-mortar stores, just in time for the summer season.

Today's announcement further expands on the Company's recent announcement about BE WATER's Walmart May shelf placement along with its recent news release about 2024 being a banner year for Greene Concepts.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "BE WATER's distribution to Walmart's physical stores is underway and the blanket orders provide us confidence that Be Water will have a growing presence within Walmart going-forward into the foreseeable future. As we approach the summer months, look for BE WATER on Walmart shelves as we work toward our goal to make Be Water even more accessible to all consumers.

Mr. Greene continues, "We are thrilled for all of the purchase orders scheduled for current and future deliveries to Walmart. This is a long-term commitment Walmart has made in us and we aim to maximize this opportunity. We have geared up our production, packaging and freight loading departments to satisfy the demand of millions of Walmart customers. Within the U.S., the bottled water market is valued at $44.6 billion in 2023 and growing at a CAGR of 5.9%."

Mr. Greene concludes, "Greene Concepts is gearing up for an incredible awareness campaign for BE WATER to support the orders from Walmart and this marks a significant milestone for the Company and for our shareholders. As we ramp up increased production of BE WATER for Walmart, we thank our shareholders for support and belief in our Company and Be Water. Stay tuned for additional updates as we advance our sales and proliferation through Walmart channels."

Greene Concepts received Walmart's golden ticket during the retail giant's October 24 and 25 Open Call 2023 event for BE WATER placement on Walmart's physical store shelves.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

