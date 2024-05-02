Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
"Special Situation"-Aktie mit Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial im heißesten Rohstoff-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866953 | ISIN: US4370761029 | Ticker-Symbol: HDI
Tradegate
02.05.24
17:14 Uhr
311,95 Euro
-1,15
-0,37 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
311,85312,0017:16
311,75312,1017:16
ACCESSWIRE
02.05.2024 | 17:02
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Honoring Sacrifice: The Home Depot Foundation Supports U.S. Army Ranger's Journey of Resilience

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / The Home Depot:

Originally published on Built From Scratch

In 2012, U.S. Army Ranger Master Sergeant (MSG) Cedric King lost both legs after stepping on an IED during his Afghanistan deployment. As a double amputee, he had little hope for his future quality of life, but with a wife and two daughters, Cedric knew he couldn't stop fighting. Last year, he completed his 21st marathon.

Amid his recovery, Cedric returned home from the hospital with new accessibility needs. He found himself in a different battle: not being able to perform simple tasks in his own house. In 2017, The Home Depot Foundation partnered with the Gary Sinise Foundation and gifted his family a new, mortgage-free and specially adapted smart home. Built from the ground up specifically for his family, it came equipped with accommodations to simplify his day-to-day tasks like cooking and showering. With features like wheelchair level countertops and pulldowns in the closet for him to hang his own clothes.

"THE TRANSFORMATION MAKES LIVING JUST AS EFFORTLESS AS IT WAS BEFORE, ALMOST AS IF THIS ACCIDENT NEVER HAPPENED."
-CEDRIC KING

Cedric received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal and Legion of Merit. The new author now uses his voice to motivate others to fight through their own personal storms. He's shared his story of perseverance and endurance with audiences at the U.S. Naval Academy and United States Military Academy and with professional sports teams, including the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

Giving back to veterans is personal to The Home Depot, as more than 35,000 of the company's associates are veterans or military spouses. Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has partnered to build more than 90 smart homes for combat-wounded veterans and invested more than $500 million in veteran causes. This ensures more of our nation's heroes have a safe, comfortable home that fits their individual needs.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.