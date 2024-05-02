Anzeige
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
02.05.24
08:16 Uhr
3,595 Euro
+0,070
+1,99 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6704,24019:30
Dow Jones News
02.05.2024 | 18:19
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

2CRSi SA: Upward revision of financial targets for fiscal year 2023-2024

DJ 2CRSi SA: Upward revision of financial targets for fiscal year 2023-2024 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Upward revision of financial targets for fiscal year 2023-2024 
02-May-2024 / 17:46 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Upward revision of financial targets 
for fiscal year 2023-2024 
Revenue now expected to exceed EUR190 million with EBITDA above EUR5 million. 
 
Strasbourg (France), May 2, 2024 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient computer servers, today announced an upward revision of its financial targets for the 16-month 
financial year ending June 2024. 
On February 22, 2024, 2CRSi announced its objective to achieve a revenue of over EUR150 million for the 16-month interim 
period ending in June 2024, with an EBITDA margin exceeding 3% of revenue. 
As of today, the Group's consolidated revenue has already exceeded this target, notably due to the delivery and receipt 
of payment for the entire triple order of dedicated artificial intelligence servers totaling EUR3 x 27 million (list 
price), announced on March 26, 2024. 
In this context and considering the current exceptional commercial momentum, 2CRSi is now fully confident in its 
ability to achieve a consolidated revenue of over EUR190 million by the end of June 2024, representing a significant 
upward revision from the initial target. 
The EBITDA target should also be exceeded, reaching over EUR5 million compared to the initial target of over EUR4.5 
million. 
Considering the current performance and the solid visibility gained on upcoming orders, the ambition set for the 
12-month fiscal year 2025-2026 to exceed EUR300 million in revenue with a targeted EBITDA margin of over 12% is fully 
confirmed. 
These announcements materialize the benefits of the sale of Boston Limited in June 2023, which allowed 2CRSi to free up 
operational and commercial resources, enabling the Group to focus on deploying its AI offerings (servers and computing 
power) and thus embark on a new performance trajectory. 
As a reminder, it was not possible to provide a reasonable estimate of the consequences of the sale of Boston Limited, 
in accordance with IAS 10-21, neither at the time of the transaction nor at the close of the fiscal year 2022/23. 
Despite this, the strategic realignment and the ten years of investment in research and development are now beneficial 
for all geographies of the group. 
 
Today, 2CRSi is demonstrating its ability to gain market share in several areas driven by strong demand on an 
international scale: dedicated servers for Artificial Intelligence, liquid cooling solutions with or without heat 
reuse, EDGE and EMBEDDED products, as well as high-value-added services. 
2CRSi thanks its customers, partners, and shareholders for their continued trust, and commits to maintaining its focus 
on innovation and operational excellence. 
 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, France, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets high-performance, customized, 
eco-responsible servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now 
markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since 
June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to 
Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
For further information: 2crsi.com 
 
 
 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi 
          Seitosei.Actifin                               Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe 
LLOBERA       Foucauld Charavay                              Michael Scholze 
Head of       Financial Communication foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com        Financial press relations 
Communication    Foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
                                                 michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com 01 80 18 26 33 
                                                 01 56 88 11 14 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi announces upward revision of its 2024 financial targets EN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1894597 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1894597 02-May-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1894597&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2024 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.