2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Upward revision of financial targets for fiscal year 2023-2024 02-May-2024 / 17:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Upward revision of financial targets for fiscal year 2023-2024 Revenue now expected to exceed EUR190 million with EBITDA above EUR5 million. Strasbourg (France), May 2, 2024 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, today announced an upward revision of its financial targets for the 16-month financial year ending June 2024. On February 22, 2024, 2CRSi announced its objective to achieve a revenue of over EUR150 million for the 16-month interim period ending in June 2024, with an EBITDA margin exceeding 3% of revenue. As of today, the Group's consolidated revenue has already exceeded this target, notably due to the delivery and receipt of payment for the entire triple order of dedicated artificial intelligence servers totaling EUR3 x 27 million (list price), announced on March 26, 2024. In this context and considering the current exceptional commercial momentum, 2CRSi is now fully confident in its ability to achieve a consolidated revenue of over EUR190 million by the end of June 2024, representing a significant upward revision from the initial target. The EBITDA target should also be exceeded, reaching over EUR5 million compared to the initial target of over EUR4.5 million. Considering the current performance and the solid visibility gained on upcoming orders, the ambition set for the 12-month fiscal year 2025-2026 to exceed EUR300 million in revenue with a targeted EBITDA margin of over 12% is fully confirmed. These announcements materialize the benefits of the sale of Boston Limited in June 2023, which allowed 2CRSi to free up operational and commercial resources, enabling the Group to focus on deploying its AI offerings (servers and computing power) and thus embark on a new performance trajectory. As a reminder, it was not possible to provide a reasonable estimate of the consequences of the sale of Boston Limited, in accordance with IAS 10-21, neither at the time of the transaction nor at the close of the fiscal year 2022/23. Despite this, the strategic realignment and the ten years of investment in research and development are now beneficial for all geographies of the group. Today, 2CRSi is demonstrating its ability to gain market share in several areas driven by strong demand on an international scale: dedicated servers for Artificial Intelligence, liquid cooling solutions with or without heat reuse, EDGE and EMBEDDED products, as well as high-value-added services. 2CRSi thanks its customers, partners, and shareholders for their continued trust, and commits to maintaining its focus on innovation and operational excellence. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, France, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets high-performance, customized, eco-responsible servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For further information: 2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Foucauld Charavay Michael Scholze Head of Financial Communication foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com Financial press relations Communication Foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com investors@2crsi.com 01 80 18 26 33 01 56 88 11 14 03 68 41 10 70

