Freitag, 03.05.2024
"Special Situation"-Aktie mit Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial im heißesten Rohstoff-Markt
WKN: A2PUZ3 | ISIN: US92556H2067 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VVB
Tradegate
02.05.24
21:59 Uhr
12,892 Euro
-0,072
-0,56 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
5-Tage-Chart
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT INC104,80+0,29 %
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL CL B12,892-0,56 %
SONY GROUP CORPORATION78,36-0,51 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.