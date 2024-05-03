Collective Mining has again reported good assay results from four holes drilled at the Trap target area, part of the Guayabales project in Colombia, Cosa Resources announced the completion of the winter 2024 diamond drill program at its Ursa uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and Canada Nickel acquired an 80% interest in the Mann property, which covers approximately 11,000 hectares. Company overview: Cosa Resources Corp. - https://cosaresources.ca/ ISIN: CA22113C1014 , WKN: A3DJYJ , FRA: SSKU.F , TSXV: COSA.V More videos about Cosa Resources Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/cosa-resources-corp/ Collective Mining - https://www.collectivemining.com ISIN: CA19425C1005 , WKN: A3C88F , FRA: GG1.F , TSXV: CNL.V More videos about Collective Mining - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/collective-mining/ Canada Nickel Company Inc. - https://canadanickel.com/ ISIN: CA13515Q1037 , WKN: A2P0XC , FRA: 4E0.F , TSXV: CNC.V , Valor: 52798185 More videos about Canada Nickel Company Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/canada-nickel-company-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Copper Gold Kupfer Uranium Uran Nickel Development Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV