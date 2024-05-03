Anzeige
Freitag, 03.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Frankfurt
03.05.24
08:06 Uhr
0,875 Euro
+0,015
+1,74 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
03.05.2024 | 11:16
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company 
03-May-2024 / 09:43 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
3 May 2024 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc 
 
("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") 
 
Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a 
diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, is pleased to 
announce that the Company's Investment Manager, Richard Shepherd-Cross, will provide a live presentation relating to 
the Company's Quarterly trading update via Investor Meet Company on 10 May 2024 at 9:30am. 
 
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. 
 
Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am on 9 May 2024, or at any 
time during the live presentation. 
 
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Custodian Property Income REIT via: 
 
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/custodian-property-income-reit-plc/register-investor 
 
Investors who already follow Custodian Property Income REIT on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be 
invited. 
 
- Ends - 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numiscorp.com 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons / Ellie Sweeney Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                                  custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  319477 
EQS News ID:  1895295 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1895295&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2024 04:43 ET (08:43 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
