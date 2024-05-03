DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company 03-May-2024 / 09:43 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 May 2024 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, is pleased to announce that the Company's Investment Manager, Richard Shepherd-Cross, will provide a live presentation relating to the Company's Quarterly trading update via Investor Meet Company on 10 May 2024 at 9:30am. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am on 9 May 2024, or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Custodian Property Income REIT via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/custodian-property-income-reit-plc/register-investor Investors who already follow Custodian Property Income REIT on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited. - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons / Ellie Sweeney Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 319477 EQS News ID: 1895295 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1895295&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2024 04:43 ET (08:43 GMT)