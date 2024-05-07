Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) produced a strong Q424 performance, driven by leasing progress and rental growth, rounding off a positive year. Reflecting FY24 performance, the company will pay a special dividend of 0.3p per share, additional to aggregate quarterly DPS of 5.5p, fully covered by EPRA earnings. The FY25 annual DPS target is increased by 9% to 6.0p, underpinned by the continuing strength of the commercial property occupier market and CREI's increasing confidence in the outlook.

