

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A US farmworker who worked with dairy cattle in Texas has contracted bird flu, marking the first documented case of mammal-to-human transmission of the virus.



The dairy worker sought medical attention in late March after experiencing excruciatingly painful red, swollen, weeping eyes with burst blood vessels. Although he did not have a fever, and his lungs were clear, a case report published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Friday disclosed that he had frequent direct contact with dairy cows in the same region as other infected herds. The report stated that this would be the first recorded case of mammal-to-human H5N1 virus transmission worldwide.



The affected worker and his immediate family members who tested positive for bird flu were given antiviral medications, and they recovered without experiencing any lasting issues. However, swabs from the patient's eyes and lungs revealed a peculiar finding. His eyes showed a high presence of the H5N1 virus, while there was minimal virus detected in his lungs. This suggests that the worker might have been infected through his eyes, either by touching them with contaminated hands or through exposure to infected milk, rather than through inhalation into the lungs.



Despite this worrying development, health officials are facing challenges in gaining the trust and cooperation of US farm workers who have refused testing for themselves and their animals on farms. The World Health Organization maintains that the risk to humans is low, but urges countries to quickly share information to facilitate real-time monitoring and preparedness as the virus spreads.



In light of this, the CDC recommends that farmers, workers, and emergency responders use appropriate protective gear when in direct or close physical contact with sick birds, livestock, feces, raw milk, or contaminated surfaces. This is a stark reminder of the importance of taking precautions when working with animals and the need for continual vigilance to control the spread of infectious diseases.



