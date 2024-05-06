

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR agreed to acquire Healthium Medtech Ltd., an Indian medical devices company, from an affiliate of Funds advised by Apax Partners LLP. Financial details were not disclosed.



KKR noted that the acquisition will be made by a special purpose vehicle owned by KKR-managed funds which will acquire a controlling interest in Healthium group, including Healthium.



The transaction is subject to receipt of certain regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.



