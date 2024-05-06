Anzeige
Montag, 06.05.2024
+56,25% in 5 Tagen: Genialer Schachzug - diese Übernahme verändert alles
WKN: 904533 | ISIN: US74834L1008
06.05.2024
Quest Diagnostics Names Murali Balakumar Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced today that Murali Balakumar, a veteran information technology healthcare business leader, has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer (CIDO).

Mr. Balakumar, based at the company's headquarters in Secaucus, N.J., is responsible for leading information technology, data informatics and digital solutions for Quest Diagnostics.

"Murali is a digital transformation leader with 25 years of experience designing and implementing technology strategy in the healthcare, financial services and transportation industries," said Mr. Davis. "He brings deep expertise in leading high-performance global teams and steering the design and delivery of large-scale, complex technology solutions. I'm pleased to welcome Murali to the Quest team."

Prior to joining Quest, Murali was Chief Information Officer at Oak Street Health, which was acquired by CVS Health in 2023. Prior to Oak Street, Murali was Chief Information Officer for Card Services at Fiserv and has also held IT leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase Bank and General Electric.

Mr. Balakumar earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai, India; a master's in engineering from the University of Texas; and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

About Quest Diagnostics
www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

