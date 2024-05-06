Regulatory News:
Clariane (Paris:CLARI), the leading European community for care in times of vulnerability, announces the release of its 2023 Universal Registration Document.
The 2023 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 30th April 2023 in ESEF format, under number D.24-0380.
This 2023 Universal Registration Document (financial year ended on December 31, 2023) includes among other items:
the annual financial report and the integrated report,
- the report prepared by the Board of Directors on corporate governance,
- the non-financial performance statement,
- the reports of the Statutory Auditors and information concerning their fees,
- the description of the share buyback program.
The 2023 Universal Registration Document (French version) is available on the Company's website (www.clariane.com Investor section), as well as on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).
The English translation of the Universal Registration Document will be made available soon.
The Universal Registration Document is also available, free of charge, at the Company's registered office, located in Paris (8th), 21-25, rue Balzac.
Next Events:
10 June 2024 Annual General Meeting
30 July 2024 Half-year 2024 Revenue and Results
23 October 2024 Q3 2024 Revenue
About Clariane
Clariane is the leading European community for care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in six countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.
Relying on their diverse expertise, each year the Group's 70,000 professionals provide services to over 900,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: long-term care nursing home (Korian, Seniors Residencias" etc.), specialized care facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert, etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Les essentiels, Ages et Vie, etc.).
In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added to its bylaws a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities: "To take care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability".
Clariane has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006
Euronext ticker: CLARI ISIN: FR0010386334
