Clariane (Paris:CLARI) (CLARIA.PA ISIN FR0010386334): the Group announces today that it has received a put option agreement from the Fondation Santé Service and has granted an exclusivity undertaking with a view to selling all its Hospitalisation Domicile and Services de Soins Infirmiers Domicile (HAD/SSIAD) activities in France. This agreement follows a bidding process involving several players in the sector.

Recognized as a public utility since 2013, the Fondation Santé Service is the leading French player in home hospitalization (HAD) and takes care of and coordinates within its HAD, SSIAD and PSAD activities more than 2,000 patients of all ages affected of all ages suffering from acute or chronic pathologies, mainly in oncology, palliative care, complex wounds, rehabilitation, perinatal care and geriatrics. In addition to its care services, the Fondation Santé Service has developed a research and innovation activity focused on home care services and HAD.

The businesses sold by the Clariane Group would represent 8 HAD homes, two of which are located in the Ile-de-France region, and 3 SSIAD agencies. They employ 309 people (full-time equivalent) and generated sales of €46.5 million in 2023.

All of these facilities rely on high-level operational processes that meet the requirements expected in the performance of their missions and the expectations of patients. As such, they meet the highest quality standards set by the French National Authority for Health (Haute Autorité de Santé) and the ISO 9001 quality standards deployed by Clariane.

The transaction is subject to finalisation of the legal documentation and the transfer of administrative authorisations by the relevant health authorities.

The process of informing and consulting the employee representative bodies concerned has been initiated.

All the net proceeds from the sale will be used to pay down the Group's debt.

This transaction is part of the plan announced on 14 November 2023 to strengthen the Group's financial structure, which includes a programme of disposals of operating and property assets, as well as equity partnerships, with expected gross proceeds from disposals of around €1 billion, designed to reduce the Group's debt and financial leverage.

With this transaction, which would come on top of those already completed in March and April in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, the Group would have completed just over 40% of its total disposal programme.

About Clariane

Clariane is the leading European community for care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in six countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Relying on their diverse expertise, each year the Group's 67,000 professionals provide services to over 800,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: long-term care nursing home (Korian, Seniors Residencias, Berkley, etc.), healthcare facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert, etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Les essentiels, Ages et Vie, etc.).I

In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added to its bylaws a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities: "To take care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability".

Clariane has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: CLARI ISIN: FR0010386334

