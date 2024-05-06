

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced that Andrew Baum will be the new Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Executive Vice President, effective June 3.



Baum will succeed Aamir Malik, who recently got promoted as the company's Chief U.S. Commercial Officer, Executive Vice President.



'Dr. Baum has a rare profile that combines deep clinical and scientific knowledge with strong financial expertise in fields such as equity research, hedge funds, investment banking and shareholder value creation strategies. As a former experienced analyst who followed Pfizer for over a decade, he will bring fresh strategic insights into the company's business and portfolio,' said Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer.



Baum's experience stems from serving as Head of Global Healthcare, Managing Director Equity Research at Citi, covering European Pharmaceuticals at Morgan Stanley, and practicing as a physician at the Royal National Orthopaedic Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.



'I look forward to leveraging my prior experience to help Pfizer identify, accelerate and deliver more breakthrough therapies with the power to transform patients' lives,' commented Baum. 'Pfizer is well placed to accelerate its growth given its deep current expertise in small molecules, antibody engineering and innovative vaccines.'



