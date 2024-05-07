

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L), a Swiss provider of human resources solutions, reported that its first quarter net income attributable to shareholders declined about 20% to 73 million euros or 0.44 euros per share from last year's 92 million euros or 0.55 euros per share, mainly reflecting lower operating income.



Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter was 0.59 euros, 18 percent lower than the prior year.



Quarter revenues decreased about 3% year-over-year to 5.72 billion euros. Quarterly revenues were stable on an organic, trading days adjusted basis.



Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company expects revenue developments to reflect a slightly tougher comparison period than in the first-quarter of 2024. The Group expects its gross margin to be broadly in line with the first-quarter of 2024 levels.



