

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberg Materials (HDELY.PK), a German building materials company, said Tuesday that its first-quarter result from current operations fell by 10% to 232 million euros and revenues slid by 8% to 4.488 billion euros.



The company attributed poor weather conditions in key regions and reduced working days in the quarter to declining sales volumes. These were partially offset by positive price momentum in individual core markets.



Looking ahead, Heidelberg Materials said it is confirming its outlook to the full year 2024. It anticipates a result from current operations in a corridor of 3.0 billion - 3.3 billion euros.



