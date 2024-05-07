Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.05.2024
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
WKN: A14ZN9 | ISIN: SE0007439443 | Ticker-Symbol: DST
Tradegate
07.05.24
09:02 Uhr
4,668 Euro
+0,290
+6,62 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STORYTEL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORYTEL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4624,49210:03
ACCESSWIRE
07.05.2024 | 08:26
168 Leser
Storytel AB : Storytel Reports Strong Result for the First Quarter 2024

STOKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Storytel AB (publ) (STO:STORY B) "The first quarter marked another step up in our financial performance as Storytel delivered a strong result with improved profitability and operational cash flow", says Johannes Larcher, CEO, Storytel.

Highlights

Numbers for the first quarter 2024 are compared to the first quarter 2023

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 167% to 104 (39) MSEK, equaling a margin of 11.7% (4.9%)
  • Adjusted Gross profit up 22% to 385 (316) MSEK, equaling a margin of 43.2% (39.6%)
  • Streaming revenue up 13% to 837 (742) MSEK; and 13% at constant exchange rates (CER)
  • Storytel implemented an efficiency optimization initiative including a 13% reduction in workforce, which resulted in related Items Affecting Comparability (IACs) of 45 MSEK
  • Storytel Books and Nextory reached an agreement to distribute Storytel Books' titles on Nextory's platform as of 1 February 2024
  • Storytel extended the existing revolving credit facility (RCF) until 2 April 2025 and reduced the facility to 750 MSEK, at otherwise unchanged terms
  • Johannes Larcher to step down as CEO in the fall of 2024

Financial summary

MSEKQ1 2024Q1 2023%2023
Streaming Revenue[1]83774212.8%3,242
Group Revenue[2]89279612.0%3,489
Adjusted Gross profit38531622.1%1,389
Gross profit37831620.0%1,247
Adjusted Operating profit31-43173.0%-50
Operating profit-24-4850.8%-742
Adjusted Gross margin43.2%39.6%3.6p39.8%
Adjusted EBITDA10439167.2%283
Adjusted EBITDA margin11.7%4.9%6.8p8.1%
EBITDA513450.1%165
Basic and diluted earnings per share (SEK)-0.32-0.8160.5%-10.63
Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital281854.3%102
Operational cash flow731-125

[1] Streaming revenue includes all of Storytel Norway's revenue.
[2] In the consolidated accounts, Storytel Norway is reported in accordance with the equity method. As a result, the Streaming revenue listed in Table 1 is higher than in the consolidated statement of accounts in order to provide a more accurate figure for average revenue per subscriber. Please see Note 5 in the interim report for additional details.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:
Mattias Frithiof, Head of Investor Relations, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 76 535 26 74
Email: mattias.frithiof@storytel.com

Malin Lindborn, Head of Communications, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 735 33 17 70
Email: malin.lindborn@storytel.com

About Storytel
Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers more than one million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime.

The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets, with a focus on ten core markets: the five Nordic countries, the Netherlands, Turkey, Poland, Bulgaria, and the USA. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information is information that Storytel AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-05-07 08:00 CEST.

Attachments
Q1 2024 Report Storytel AB (publ) May 7, 2024

SOURCE: Storytel AB (publ)



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
