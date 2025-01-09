Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2025 09:00 Uhr
Storytel AB: Storytel enters partnership with Vodafone Turkey

Finanznachrichten News

Storytel and Vodafone Turkey have joined forces to bring the best audio stories to Vodafone's 20+ million mobile subscribers, giving easy access to an extensive library of local and international audio stories.

This partnership will strengthen Storytel's position in Turkey, a core market for the company. Vodafone Turkey's new and existing 20+ million mobile service subscribers will now be offered access to Storytel's extensive catalog of audio and ebooks featuring popular and highly regarded Turkish authors like Yasar Kemal, Orhan Pamuk, Ayse Kulin, as well as international bestsellers such as The Lord of the Rings and Dune.

"We are excited to join forces with Vodafone and offer their Turkish subscribers access to our captivating world of local and international stories. This partnership will further accelerate our footprint in Turkey, one of Storytel's core markets", says Ana Julia "AJ" Ghirello, SVP of Global Partnerships at Storytel.

Vodafone is one of the leading providers of fixed, mobile and entertainment services in Turkey. Storytel will be offered to Vodafone's new and existing customers who will have the opportunity to sign up for Storytel with their Vodafone mobile subscription. This will give them the chance to explore and enjoy Storytel's leading selection of over 750 000 local and international audiobook titles.

Meltem Bakiler Sahin, CBU Director at Vodafone Turkey, says: "We are delighted to collaborate with Storytel, bringing their extensive library of audiobooks and ebooks to our Vodafone customers. This partnership reflects our commitment to enriching our customers' digital experience by offering innovative and diverse services within our Entertainment Hub. We thank Storytel for this valuable collaboration."

Storytel packages can be bought via mobile payment. Customers can also benefit from the "Pay Once, Use Twice" campaign where discounted prices are offered, purchasing the product for 99 Turkish Liras instead of 199,99 Turkish Liras.

Certified adviser
FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:
Mattias Frithiof, Head of Investor Relations, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 76 535 26 74
Email: mattias.frithiof@storytel.com

Malin Lindborn, Head of Communications, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 735 33 17 70
Email: malin.lindborn@storytel.com

Medyaevi Iletisim
Güven Adali
Tel: +90 542 511 54 93
Email: gadali@medyaevi.com.tr

About Storytel
Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers more than one million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime.

The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher Storyside. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets, with a focus on ten core markets: the five Nordic countries, the Netherlands, Turkey, Poland, Bulgaria, and the USA through Audiobooks.com. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Vodafone
Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 330 million customers in 15 countries (excludes Italy which is held as a discontinued operation under Vodafone Group), partner with mobile networks in 45 more and have one of the world's largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 83 million customers across seven countries - managing more transactions than any other provider. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com, follow us on X at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
