Storytel AB: Storytel Group presents New Financial Targets and Guidance for 2025

At today's Capital Markets Day in Stockholm, Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO of Storytel Group, along with members of the executive management team, will update on the Group's strategic direction and operations, as well as present new financial targets 2028 and a guidance for the full year 2025.

Storytel Group's financial targets 2028

The Board of Storytel Group has established the following financial targets:

Revenue CAGR to exceed 10 percent in constant currency rates (new target).

EBITDA margin to exceed 20 percent (new target).

Net debt/EBITDA (LTM) below 1.5x (new target).

Capital Allocation and Dividend Policy

When it comes to capital allocation, Storytel Group has a clear order of priorities. First, and foremost invest in organic growth in current ten core markets, secondly acquire Publishers and Streaming platforms in core markets, thirdly new market launches through acquisitions and organic expansion.

Storytel Group is expected to generate significant cash flow going forward. The Board will pursue a dividend policy that ensures a flexible capital allocation and returning excess liquidity to shareholders.



Guidance for the full year 2025

Revenue growth of 7-10 percent in constant currency rates

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.5-19.0 percent

Subscriber base growth of 10 percent

Operational capex below 5 percent of revenue

"Our focus on enriching more people's lives with stories remains and we will ensure that everyone can find a story, regardless of format. We have a solid financial position and are well-positioned for both organic and acquisition-driven growth across the Publishing segment and the Streaming segment. We are confident to deliver an EBITDA margin exceeding 20 percent, with a potential for even a higher steady state figure in the longer perspective, and we are committed to this with a balanced risk profile", says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO Storytel Group.

Previous Financial Targets

Storytel Group's previous mid-term targets was to reach a revenue of around 4.5 BSEK in 2026 with a streaming revenue CAGR of 10-12 percent, an adjusted EBITDA margin of above 15 percent, as well as operational cash flow of above 10 percent of revenue.

