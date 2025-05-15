Anzeige
Storytel AB: Storytel Group presents New Financial Targets and Guidance for 2025

Finanznachrichten News

At today's Capital Markets Day in Stockholm, Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO of Storytel Group, along with members of the executive management team, will update on the Group's strategic direction and operations, as well as present new financial targets 2028 and a guidance for the full year 2025.

Storytel Group's financial targets 2028
The Board of Storytel Group has established the following financial targets:

  • Revenue CAGR to exceed 10 percent in constant currency rates (new target).
  • EBITDA margin to exceed 20 percent (new target).
  • Net debt/EBITDA (LTM) below 1.5x (new target).

Capital Allocation and Dividend Policy
When it comes to capital allocation, Storytel Group has a clear order of priorities. First, and foremost invest in organic growth in current ten core markets, secondly acquire Publishers and Streaming platforms in core markets, thirdly new market launches through acquisitions and organic expansion.

Storytel Group is expected to generate significant cash flow going forward. The Board will pursue a dividend policy that ensures a flexible capital allocation and returning excess liquidity to shareholders.

Guidance for the full year 2025

  • Revenue growth of 7-10 percent in constant currency rates
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.5-19.0 percent
  • Subscriber base growth of 10 percent
  • Operational capex below 5 percent of revenue

"Our focus on enriching more people's lives with stories remains and we will ensure that everyone can find a story, regardless of format. We have a solid financial position and are well-positioned for both organic and acquisition-driven growth across the Publishing segment and the Streaming segment. We are confident to deliver an EBITDA margin exceeding 20 percent, with a potential for even a higher steady state figure in the longer perspective, and we are committed to this with a balanced risk profile", says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO Storytel Group.

Previous Financial Targets
Storytel Group's previous mid-term targets was to reach a revenue of around 4.5 BSEK in 2026 with a streaming revenue CAGR of 10-12 percent, an adjusted EBITDA margin of above 15 percent, as well as operational cash flow of above 10 percent of revenue.

Today's Capital Markets Day starts at 14:00 CEST. Follow the live stream here: https://app.univid.io/session/67ee86cf412dd9d1af4f0b1c/register/

Certified adviser
FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:
Niklas Alm, Interim Head of Investor Relations, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 70 824 40 88
Email: niklas.alm@storytel.com

Malin Lindborn, Head of Communications, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 735 33 17 70
Email: malin.lindborn@storytel.com

About Storytel
Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers more than one million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime.

The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher Storyside. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets, with a focus on ten core markets: the five Nordic countries, the Netherlands, Turkey, Poland, Bulgaria, and the USA through Audiobooks.com. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information is information that Storytel AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-15 08:20 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
