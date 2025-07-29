Storytel AB: Storytel Group reports strong inflow of subscribers and solid operational performance in the second quarter 2025

"We have delivered a robust financial performance, driven by a high subscriber intake, solid EBITDA growth and strong cash generation giving us the strategic possibility to invest prudently in future growth", says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO Storytel Group

Q2 Highlights

Unless otherwise specified, numbers are for Q2 2025 and are compared to Q2 2024

Group revenue up 4% to 958 (924) MSEK and equals 8% at constant exchange rates (CER).

Streaming revenue up 2%, equals 7% at CER, and Publishing revenue up 14%, equals 15% in CER.

Gross profit up 6% to 434 (411) MSEK, representing a margin of 45.3% (44.4%).

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 28% to 163 (128) MSEK, representing a margin of 17.0% (13.8%).

Items Affecting Comparability (IACs) of -2 (-17) MSEK, fully related to long term incentive programs and not affecting cash flow.

Net profit for the period amounted to 47 (32) MSEK.

Earnings per share amounted to 0.55 (0.38) SEK before dilution, and to 0.54 (0.38) SEK after dilution.

Cash flow from operating activities of 155 (78) MSEK.

New financial targets 2028 and a guidance for the full year 2025.

New Group Executive Management Team and recruitment of Chief People Officer to secure the execution of Storytel Groups 2028 strategy.

The Swedish Competition Authority approved Storytel Group's acquisition of Bokfabriken.

Financial summary

MSEK Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change Jan-Jun 2025 Jan-Jun 2024 Change Group Revenue¹ 958 924 4% 1,911 1,816 5% Streaming Revenue² 853 834 2% 1,715 1,646 4% Publishing Revenue³ 299 263 14% 583 508 15% Gross profit 434 411 6% 857 789 9% Gross margin % 45.3 44.4 0.9p 44.8 43.4 1.4p Operating profit 82 47 75% 137 23 492% Adjusted EBITDA 163 128 28% 313 232 35% Adjusted EBITDA margin % 17.0 13.8 3.2p 16.4 12.8 3.6p EBITDA 161 110 46% 296 161 84% Earnings per share, basic (SEK) 0.55 0.38 44% 0.75 0.06 1148% Earnings per share, diluted (SEK) 0.54 0.38 43% 0.74 0.06 1140% Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital 140 106 31% 228 134 69% Cash flow for the period -49 -32 52% -122 -129 -5% Net Interest-Bearing Debt (NIBD) 115 335 -66% 115 335 -66% NIBD/adjusted R12 EBITDA ratio 0.17 0.78 -78% 0.17 0.78 -78%













¹ The adjustments from segment level to group level are 1) Removing Storytel Norway at 50%, 2) Removing internal publishing revenue from Net Sales and adding internal publishing revenue as cost reduction within Cost of Sales, 3) Costs related to central group overhead functions 4) Adding result from Norway in accordance with the equity method. See Note 5 to the financial statements for additional details. ² Streaming revenue includes 50% of Storytel Norway's revenue in line with Storytels ownership. ³ Publishing revenue includes both external and group-internal revenue.

About Storytel Group

We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.



Storytel Group operates in two business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The streaming service is one of the largest audiobook and e-book services, offering more than 1.6 million titles, in over 40 languages to more than 2.5 million subscribers. Through the Publishing unit, we deliver high-quality stories from acclaimed authors across numerous genres via renowned publishing houses such as Bokfabriken, Gummerus, Lind & Co, Norstedts Publishing Group, People's and Storyside. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.

