Storytel AB: Storytel Group reports solid operational performance, surpassing 2.5 million subscribers in the first quarter 2025

"The first quarter delivered solid financial results, reflecting strong momentum across both our Streaming and Publishing segments", says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO Storytel Group

Highlights

Unless otherwise specified, numbers are for Q1 2025 and are compared to Q1 2024

Group revenue up 7% to 953 (892) MSEK, and equals 7% at constant exchange rates (CER).

Streaming revenue up 6% and Publishing revenue up 16%.

Gross profit up 12% to 423 (378) MSEK, equaling a margin of 44.4% (42.4%).

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 44% to 150 (104) MSEK, equaling a margin of 15.7% (11.7%).

Items Affecting Comparability (IACs) of -15 (-55) MSEK, fully related to long term incentive programs and not affecting cash flow

Net profit for the period amounted to 19 (-23) MSEK.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to 0.20 (-0.32) SEK

The Board of Directors of Storytel Group proposes to the Annual General Meeting a one-off dividend of SEK 1.00 per share.

In the quarter, Storytel Group acquired a majority stake in the Swedish publisher Bokfabriken. Following a dialogue with the Swedish Competition Authority (SCA) in February, Storytel has decided to voluntarily give the SCA an opportunity to review the transaction, even though there was no obligation to do so.

Financial summary

MSEK Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change Group Revenue¹ 953 892 7% Streaming Revenue² 862 812 6% Publishing Revenue³ 283 245 16% Gross profit 423 378 12% Gross margin % 44.4 42.4 2.0p Operating profit 55 -24 n.a Adjusted EBITDA 150 104 44% Adjusted EBITDA margin % 15.7 11.7 4.0p EBITDA 135 51 164% Earnings per share, basic (SEK) 0.20 -0.32 n.a Earnings per share, diluted (SEK) 0.20 -0.32 n.a Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital 88 28 214% Cash flow for the period -73 -97 -25% Net Interest-Bearing Debt (NIBD) 116 348 -67% NIBD/adjusted EBITDA ratio 0.18 0.99 -82%







¹ The adjustments from segment level to group level are 1) Removing Storytel Norway at 50%, 2) Removing internal publishing revenue from Net Sales and adding internal publishing revenue as cost reduction within Cost of Sales, 3) Costs related to central group overhead functions 4) Adding result from Norway in accordance with the equity method. See Note 5 to the financial statements for additional details. ² Streaming revenue includes 50% of Storytel Norway's revenue in line with Storytels ownership. ³ Publishing revenue includes both external and group-internal revenue.

Certified adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:

Niklas Alm, Interim Head of Investor Relations, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 70 824 40 88

Email: niklas.alm@storytel.com

Malin Lindborn, Head of Communications, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 735 33 17 70

Email: malin.lindborn@storytel.com

About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers more than one million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime.

The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher Storyside. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets, with a focus on ten core markets: the five Nordic countries, the Netherlands, Turkey, Poland, Bulgaria, and the USA through Audiobooks.com. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information is information that Storytel AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-29 08:00 CEST.