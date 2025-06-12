Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.06.2025 09:00 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Storytel AB: Storytel Group appoints Åsa Wilson as Chief People Officer

Today, Storytel Group announced the appointment of Åsa Wilson as Chief People Officer. Åsa joins from AMD Silo AI, where most recently she held the position as HR & Integration Lead. At Storytel Group, she will join the executive management team and report to CEO Bodil Eriksson Torp.

Åsa Wilson brings over 15 years of experience from leading the people agenda within entrepreneurial scale-ups in the gaming and tech industries. She has a strong background of driving operational and cultural transformation that directly aligns with business goals, through various leadership roles in the people field at Silo AI and the game developer Avalanche Studios Group, where she held the position of Chief People Officer for over five years.

"I am thrilled to welcome Åsa Wilson as our new CPO. Her arrival marks an exciting new chapter for our team, reinforcing our strategic focus to Play to win as a team. Åsa brings a powerful combination of deep people perspectives and strong business insights. She has a proven track record of aligning people strategies with business objectives, especially in dynamic, fast-paced, and international environments. I am confident that her leadership will be instrumental in bringing our people strategy to the next level for all our current and future talents," says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO Storytel Group.

In her new role Åsa will strengthen Storytel Group's focus on people and culture, and develop a people strategy and agenda that supports the 2028 strategy.

"I'm really excited to join Storytel Group at this point of time. The company has built an amazing ecosystem of publishing business and platforms to bring stories to the world in creative and innovative ways. In my role as Chief People Officer, I look forward to developing a people strategy that supports the overall business strategy - embracing the opportunities of a fast-paced environment by fostering a culture of collaboration and readiness for what comes next. I can't wait to meet all the team members and to get started," says Åsa Wilson.

Åsa will be based at the Storytel Group Headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden and starts her position on August 18th, 2025.

Certified adviser
FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:
Niklas Alm, Interim Head of Investor Relations, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 70 824 40 88
Email: niklas.alm@storytel.com

Malin Lindborn, Head of Communications, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 735 33 17 70
Email: malin.lindborn@storytel.com

About Storytel
Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers more than one million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime.

The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher Storyside. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets, with a focus on ten core markets: the five Nordic countries, the Netherlands, Turkey, Poland, Bulgaria, and the USA through Audiobooks.com. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.

Image Attachments
Åsa Wilson

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
