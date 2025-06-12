Storytel AB: Storytel Group appoints Åsa Wilson as Chief People Officer

Today, Storytel Group announced the appointment of Åsa Wilson as Chief People Officer. Åsa joins from AMD Silo AI, where most recently she held the position as HR & Integration Lead. At Storytel Group, she will join the executive management team and report to CEO Bodil Eriksson Torp.

Åsa Wilson brings over 15 years of experience from leading the people agenda within entrepreneurial scale-ups in the gaming and tech industries. She has a strong background of driving operational and cultural transformation that directly aligns with business goals, through various leadership roles in the people field at Silo AI and the game developer Avalanche Studios Group, where she held the position of Chief People Officer for over five years.

"I am thrilled to welcome Åsa Wilson as our new CPO. Her arrival marks an exciting new chapter for our team, reinforcing our strategic focus to Play to win as a team. Åsa brings a powerful combination of deep people perspectives and strong business insights. She has a proven track record of aligning people strategies with business objectives, especially in dynamic, fast-paced, and international environments. I am confident that her leadership will be instrumental in bringing our people strategy to the next level for all our current and future talents," says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO Storytel Group.

In her new role Åsa will strengthen Storytel Group's focus on people and culture, and develop a people strategy and agenda that supports the 2028 strategy.

"I'm really excited to join Storytel Group at this point of time. The company has built an amazing ecosystem of publishing business and platforms to bring stories to the world in creative and innovative ways. In my role as Chief People Officer, I look forward to developing a people strategy that supports the overall business strategy - embracing the opportunities of a fast-paced environment by fostering a culture of collaboration and readiness for what comes next. I can't wait to meet all the team members and to get started," says Åsa Wilson.

Åsa will be based at the Storytel Group Headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden and starts her position on August 18th, 2025.

Åsa Wilson