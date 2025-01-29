Storytel AB: Storytel Group has received a one-off compensation of SEK 34.4 million from Copyswede

Storytel Group, through its Swedish publishing houses, has received a one-off total amount of SEK 34.4 million in compensation from Copyswede that relates to private copying levies in Sweden for historic periods.

The amount will be treated as an "Item Affecting Comparability" (IAC) in the financial statements of the fourth quarter 2024 and as such, will be excluded from the Group's adjusted EBITDA. The amount will still increase the Group's total profit for the period.

The Year-end report for 2024 will be published as scheduled on 12 February 2025 at 08:00 AM CET.

About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers more than one million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime.

The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher Storyside. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets, with a focus on ten core markets: the five Nordic countries, the Netherlands, Turkey, Poland, Bulgaria, and the USA through Audiobooks.com. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.