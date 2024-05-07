

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Richemont has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of Vhernier, the Italian jewellery Maison. Headquartered in Milan, Vhernier was acquired by the Traglio family in 2001. Vhernier also operates De Vecchi Milano 1935, an Italian heritage silverware home decor brand.



Richemont said the transaction will have no material financial impact on its consolidated net assets or operating result for the year ending 31 March 2025. The company said the results of Vhernier will be reported under the Jewellery Maisons business area.



