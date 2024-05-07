Smart IMS Announces Silver Sponsorship at Duck Creek's Formation '24 Conference

PLAINSBORO CENTER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Smart IMS, a leading provider of SaaS solutions in Managed Infrastructure & Managed Communications, today announced its silver sponsorship of Formation '24, Duck Creek Technologies' conference for P&C and general insurance carriers. The event, taking place from May 21-23 in Dallas, will bring together industry leaders, P&C and General Insurance professionals to explore the latest advancements in core systems, data, and cloud technologies. To know more about the event, click here.

"We are thrilled to be a silver sponsor of Formation '24," said Shyam Vellala, EVP Insurance business leader at Smart IMS. "As a Systems Integration partner of Duck Creek Technologies, we share a deep commitment to empowering P&C insurers with the tools and technologies they require to enhance enterprise efficiency in today's dynamic market. This event presents a valuable opportunity to connect with industry peers, showcase our innovative solutions, and contribute to meaningful discussions around the future of P&C insurance."

At Formation '24, Smart IMS will showcase its innovative customer engagement solutions as well as a unique Insurance-in-a-box solution offering.

