Dienstag, 07.05.2024
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
ACCESSWIRE
07.05.2024 | 16:02
Smart IMS Announces Silver Sponsorship at Duck Creek's Formation '24 Conference

PLAINSBORO CENTER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Smart IMS, a leading provider of SaaS solutions in Managed Infrastructure & Managed Communications, today announced its silver sponsorship of Formation '24, Duck Creek Technologies' conference for P&C and general insurance carriers. The event, taking place from May 21-23 in Dallas, will bring together industry leaders, P&C and General Insurance professionals to explore the latest advancements in core systems, data, and cloud technologies. To know more about the event, click here.

"We are thrilled to be a silver sponsor of Formation '24," said Shyam Vellala, EVP Insurance business leader at Smart IMS. "As a Systems Integration partner of Duck Creek Technologies, we share a deep commitment to empowering P&C insurers with the tools and technologies they require to enhance enterprise efficiency in today's dynamic market. This event presents a valuable opportunity to connect with industry peers, showcase our innovative solutions, and contribute to meaningful discussions around the future of P&C insurance."

At Formation '24, Smart IMS will showcase its innovative customer engagement solutions as well as a unique Insurance-in-a-box solution offering.

About Smart IMS

Headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Smart IMS Inc. provides Application Management Infrastructure Management Services. Unified Communications, Digital - Cloud technology solutions, Life Sciences, and Insurance services to its customers in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Smart IMS, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, Oracle Platinum Partner, AWS MSP Partner, and Salesforce Partner, is a trusted technology and business partner delivering technology-enabled solutions to help companies grow their businesses and compete globally.

Visit Us - www.SmartIMS.com

Stay Connected - https://in.linkedin.com/company/smart-ims

Contact Information

Shailya Varma
General Manager Marketing
shailya.varma@smartims.com
Contact us at: +1 609-955-3030

SOURCE: Smart IMS

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
