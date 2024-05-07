Tongwei, Canadian Solar, TCL Zhonghuan and JA Solar all reported significantly higher profits in 2023. Tongwei said that its operating income fell to CNY 139. 104 billion ($19. 29 billion) in 2023, down 2. 33% year on year. Its net profit fell to CNY13. 574 billion, down by 47. 25%. Polysilicon sales volume rose by 50. 79% year on year to 387,200 tons. Solar cell sales surged by 68. 11% year on year to 80. 66 GW, while module sales soared by 292. 08% year on year to 31. 11 GW. By the end of 2023, the company successfully reduced the average production cost of monocrystalline silicon to CNY42,000/ton ...

