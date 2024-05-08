EQS-News: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The Nomination Committee of MGI has resolved to propose re-election of Tobias M. Weitzel as chair of the Board of Directors and re-election of Elizabeth Para, Franca Ruhwedel, Johan Roslund and Remco Westermann as board members. The Nomination Committee also proposes election of Greg Coleman and Peter Huijboom as new board members (conditional on the annual general meeting resolving to increase the maximum number of board members).
Mai 08, 2024 (11:20 CEST) - MGI - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange): The Nomination Committee - consisting of Anthony Gordon (representing a group of shareholders acting in concert), Hermann Dambach (Oaktree Capital Management), Dr. Gabriel Recnik (Bodhivas GmbH) and Tobias M. Weitzel (Board of Directors) - announces a proposal to expand the Board of Directors of MGI to seven members, in order to further bolster its media expertise. Provided that the annual general meeting resolves to increase the maximum number of board members as set out in the articles of association, two new members are nominated to join the Board of Directors. Greg Coleman, a.o. former President of Huffington Post, BuzzFeed (currently member of the Board of Directors), and Criteo, who has a deep understanding of the media and especially the ad-tech space, and Peter Huijboom, a.o. former CEO Global Media at Dentsu, an expert in the advertiser and media agency landscape. Their appointments reflect MGI's commitment to attracting experienced and highly respected professionals with extensive networks to strengthen the company's strategic direction and industry positioning. With their wealth of experience and industry insight, Coleman and Huijboom are great additions to contribute to MGI's strategic growth initiatives. Should the annual general meeting not resolve to increase the maximum number of board members as set out in the articles of association, the nomination committee only proposes the election of Greg Coleman as new board member.
In addition to the appointment of Peter Huijboom and Greg Coleman, the Nomination Committee proposes the re-election of Elizabeth Para, Franca Ruhwedel, Johan Roslund and Remco Westermann as well as the re-election of Tobias M. Weitzel as chairman of the Board of Directors.
Mary Ann Halford will leave the Board of Directors but will remain close to the company. In her new role as a consultant, she will support the management of the media business with her media expertise and extensive network. The Nomination Committee extends its sincere appreciation to Mary Ann Halford for her invaluable contributions during her tenure on the Board of Directors. Her dedication, expertise, and insights have played a significant role in shaping the Company's trajectory.
The Nomination Committee's motivated statement, together with the Nomination Committee's other proposals, will be published prior to the annual general meeting on 13 June 2024. Information about the Nomination Committee is available at www.mgi-se.com.
Stockholm, May 08, 2024
The Nomination Committee of MGI - Media and Games Invest SE
About MGI - Media and Games Invest SE
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) operates a fast-growing, profitable ad-software platform that matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply while improving results through first party data from own games as well as AI driven contextual data solutions. MGI's main operational presence is in North America and Europe. Through investments in organic growth and innovation, as well as targeted M&A, MGI has built a one-stop shop for programmatic advertising, enabling companies to buy and sell ad space across all digital devices (mobile apps, web, connected TV and digital out of home), with the mission to make advertising better. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has three secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se.
