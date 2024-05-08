MGI's Q124 report shows an impressive 21% organic revenue uplift over Q123, with both good new client recruitment and higher spend from existing clients as corporate confidence rebuilds. With the market shift towards privacy-first advertising, despite Google's continued deadline extensions for full cookie withdrawal, MGI's AI-driven contextual targeting solution is well-placed. The move to a single infrastructure on the Google cloud should enhance scalability and improve efficiency. Our forecasts are edged ahead, to the midpoint of management revenue guidance, which is restrained by caution over the macroeconomic outlook. The rating remains at a discount to peers, despite an 80% share price gain year to date.

