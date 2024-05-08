Eastman Chemical: deSter Partners With Eastman To Eliminate Single-Use Plastic Waste in the Airline Industry

HOOGSTRATEN, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Eastman:

Tritan Renew, an innovative material for the production of reusable in-flight drinkware

Eastman

deSter, a leading global provider of innovative service ware and food packaging concepts for the travel and food service industries, and Eastman, a global specialty materials company, are collaborating to bring innovation to the airline industry by introducing reusable in-flight drinkware made with Tritan Renew.

"The airline industry generates 6.1 million tons of plastic waste per year, representing 2% of the world's plastic waste and more than 50% of aircraft waste.* We see tremendous potential to eliminate this waste with reusable service ware. For drinking cups, we have to find a durable and sustainable material to meet the design and operational challenges. Tritan Renew is one of the materials with the greatest potential to meet this demanding challenge ," says Philippe De Naeyer, Director Sustainability at deSter.

In the airline industry, plastics must be able to endure a relatively harsh cycle of transportation, onboard use and cleaning via commercial dishwashing. Having more items that can last through the airline's usage cycle while also retaining their high-end look will not only allow airlines to reduce waste but to maintain a premium experience. Tritan Renew is extremely durable, making it an ideal material for this type of heavy usage. Also, the crystal clear transparency of Tritan Renew creates a sense of premium experience for onboard usage.

Tritan Renew is made with 50% certified recycled content** through Eastman's molecular recycling technology that breaks down hard-to-recycle plastic waste into its basic building blocks to create new materials while diverting plastic from landfills, incinerators and the environment.

"We are excited to be on this journey with deSter as they bring innovation to in-flight catering with Tritan Renew," said Dirk DiSantis, commercial director for plastics at Eastman. "This partnership reflects our shared vision for driving the systems change necessary to create new solutions that eliminate single-use plastic waste for the circular economy."

* WRAP,?2017; UNEP,?2018; Blanca-Alcubilla?et?al., 2018?

**Recycled content is certified through ISCC mass balance allocation.

About deSter

deSter, a gategroup member, is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable food packaging and serviceware concepts to the aviation, hospitality, and foodservice industries. The company combines 50 years of manufacturing expertise with the latest developments in product design. deSter has production units in Hoogstraten (BE), Lima (US) and Prachinburi (TH), in addition to global sales offices. For more information, visit dester.com).

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2023 revenue of approximately $9.2 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit?www.eastman.com.

