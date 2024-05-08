

CAMBRIDGE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for ARM Holdings PLC (ARM.L):



Earnings: $224 million in Q4 vs. $3 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.21 in Q4 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ARM Holdings PLC reported adjusted earnings of $376 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Revenue: $928 million in Q4 vs. $633 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $875-$925 Million



