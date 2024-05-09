DJ Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest 09-May-2024 / 07:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BK9RKT01 Issuer Name TRAVIS PERKINS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 02-May-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 03-May-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 2.588730 4.245969 6.834699 14524368 or reached Position of previous 0.001369 1.655063 1.656432 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BK9RKT01 5498384 2.587361 US89455F3073 2910 0.001369 Sub Total 8.A 5501294 2.588730%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 100707 0.047389 Physical Swap 16/05/2024 n/a 400000 0.188227 Sub Total 8.B1 500707 0.235616%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 17/05/2024 N/A Cash 858000 0.403747 Swaps 05/06/2024 N/A Cash 2486000 1.169831 Swaps 13/06/2024 N/A Cash 8463 0.003982 Swaps 08/07/2024 N/A Cash 29540 0.013901 Swaps 23/07/2024 N/A Cash 266386 0.125353 Swaps 31/07/2024 N/A Cash 260977 0.122807 Swaps 08/08/2024 N/A Cash 21514 0.010124 Swaps 19/08/2024 N/A Cash 283784 0.133540 Swaps 31/10/2024 N/A Cash 263 0.000124 Swaps 18/11/2024 N/A Cash 54733 0.025756 Swaps 23/01/2025 N/A Cash 16698 0.007858 Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 14651 0.006894 Swaps 21/02/2025 N/A Cash 544000 0.255989 Swaps 25/02/2025 N/A Cash 67422 0.031727 Swaps 28/02/2025 N/A Cash 197537 0.092955 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 644000 0.303046 Swaps 22/04/2025 N/A Cash 568000 0.267282 Swaps 02/05/2025 N/A Cash 1802000 0.847963 Swaps 27/05/2025 N/A Cash 2508 0.001180 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 1047 0.000493 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 224382 0.105587 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 163999 0.077173 Swaps 16/04/2029 N/A Cash 6463 0.003041 Sub Total 8.B2 8522367 4.010353%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, Corporation National Association Bank of U.S. Trust Co America of Delaware Corporation Bank of Merrill Lynch, America Pierce, Fenner Corporation & Smith Inc. Bank of Managed Account America Advisors, LLC Corporation Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 4.803902% Corporation Bank of BofA Securities America Europe SA Corporation

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

03-May-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

