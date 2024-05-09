Anzeige
Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

DJ Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest 
09-May-2024 / 07:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BK9RKT01 
Issuer Name 
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
02-May-2024 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
03-May-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 2.588730        4.245969            6.834699   14524368 
or reached 
Position of previous      0.001369        1.655063            1.656432 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BK9RKT01                   5498384                    2.587361 
US89455F3073                   2910                      0.001369 
Sub Total 8.A       5501294                      2.588730%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Right to Recall   n/a    n/a        100707                          0.047389 
Physical Swap    16/05/2024 n/a        400000                          0.188227 
Sub Total 8.B1                  500707                          0.235616%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
Swaps          17/05/2024  N/A          Cash          858000       0.403747 
Swaps          05/06/2024  N/A          Cash          2486000       1.169831 
Swaps          13/06/2024  N/A          Cash          8463        0.003982 
Swaps          08/07/2024  N/A          Cash          29540        0.013901 
Swaps          23/07/2024  N/A          Cash          266386       0.125353 
Swaps          31/07/2024  N/A          Cash          260977       0.122807 
Swaps          08/08/2024  N/A          Cash          21514        0.010124 
Swaps          19/08/2024  N/A          Cash          283784       0.133540 
Swaps          31/10/2024  N/A          Cash          263         0.000124 
Swaps          18/11/2024  N/A          Cash          54733        0.025756 
Swaps          23/01/2025  N/A          Cash          16698        0.007858 
Swaps          31/01/2025  N/A          Cash          14651        0.006894 
Swaps          21/02/2025  N/A          Cash          544000       0.255989 
Swaps          25/02/2025  N/A          Cash          67422        0.031727 
Swaps          28/02/2025  N/A          Cash          197537       0.092955 
Swaps          02/04/2025  N/A          Cash          644000       0.303046 
Swaps          22/04/2025  N/A          Cash          568000       0.267282 
Swaps          02/05/2025  N/A          Cash          1802000       0.847963 
Swaps          27/05/2025  N/A          Cash          2508        0.001180 
Swaps          18/03/2026  N/A          Cash          1047        0.000493 
Swaps          26/05/2026  N/A          Cash          224382       0.105587 
Swaps          15/02/2028  N/A          Cash          163999       0.077173 
Swaps          16/04/2029  N/A          Cash          6463        0.003041 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   8522367       4.010353%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking   the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Bank of    Bank of 
America    America, 
Corporation  National 
       Association 
Bank of    U.S. Trust Co 
America    of Delaware 
Corporation 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch, 
America    Pierce, Fenner 
Corporation  & Smith Inc. 
Bank of    Managed Account 
America    Advisors, LLC 
Corporation 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    International                                  4.803902% 
Corporation 
Bank of    BofA Securities 
America    Europe SA 
Corporation

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

03-May-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  320351 
EQS News ID:  1899231 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1899231&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2024 02:08 ET (06:08 GMT)

