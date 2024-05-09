Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885823 | ISIN: US3755581036 | Ticker-Symbol: GIS
Tradegate
09.05.24
17:12 Uhr
60,23 Euro
-0,16
-0,26 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,1360,1817:21
60,1360,1817:21
ACCESSWIRE
09.05.2024 | 15:50
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gilead Sciences: Gilead's FOCUS Program Helps Zero In on Early HIV Detection

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / A 22-year-old college student who didn't feel well was treated at an urgent care facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and expected to recover soon. But when his symptoms worsened, he returned to the emergency department and was given a more thorough check-up and routine screening exams - including an HIV test - based on the facility's screening eligibility criteria.

When the test came back positive, the student was immediately linked to care and he became one of the many people whose lives have been impacted by Gilead's FOCUS program. Launched in 2010, FOCUS enables partners to develop and share best practices in screenings and diagnosis of HIV, hepatitis B and C, as well as linkage to care, in accordance with public health guidelines.

"It probably would have been some time for someone to say, 'Let's test this patient for HIV,'" says registered nurse Melissa Mollere of Ochsner Health System. "There was no reason to suspect anything otherwise.

When FOCUS first launched in Baton Rouge in 2016, the city had the highest number of late-stage HIV diagnoses of any city in the country. With FOCUS partnerships in place, the number of late-stage diagnoses has since been cut in half.

By collaborating with state and local officials, and healthcare partners in more than 85 cities and counties in the United States, FOCUS partners are serving historically underserved populations who often face the greatest disease burden. The program meets people wherever they enter the health system - from emergency departments to urgent care centers, and even syringe service programs.

Watch the video above to learn more about the FOCUS program.

About FOCUS
In the United States, the FOCUS program is a public health initiative that enables partners to develop and share best practices in routine blood-borne virus (HIV, HCV, HBV) screening, diagnosis and linkage to care in accordance with screening guidelines promulgated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), and state and local public health departments. FOCUS funding supports HIV, HCV and HBV screening and linkage to a first appointment. FOCUS partners do not use FOCUS awards for activities beyond linkage to a first appointment.

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.