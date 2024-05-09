RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.: RCI Reports 2Q24 Results; X Spaces Call at 4:30 PM ET Today; Meet Management at 7 PM ET Tonight

HOUSTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results for the fiscal 2024 second quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company also filed its Form 10-Q today.
Summary Financials (in millions except EPS)
2Q24
2Q23
6M24
6M23
Total revenues
$72.3
$71.5
$146.2
$141.5
EPS
$0.08
$0.83
$0.85
$1.94
Non-GAAP EPS1
$0.90
$1.30
$1.76
$2.50
Other charges, net
$8.2
$3.8
$8.2
$3.1
Net cash from operating activities
$10.8
$16.8
$24.5
$31.7
Free cash flow1
$8.8
$14.8
$21.5
$27.8
Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders
$0.8
$7.7
$8.0
$18.0
Adjusted EBITDA1
$17.2
$21.7
$34.7
$42.1
Weighted average shares used in computing EPS - basic and diluted
9.35
9.27
9.36
9.25
Eric Langan, President and CEO, said:
"Despite this uncertain economy, the core strength of our business enabled RCI to generate $72.3 million in revenue in 2Q24 compared to $71.5 million last year. While GAAP EPS of $0.08 primarily reflected $8.0 million in non-cash impairment, non-GAAP EPS totaled $0.90, near the high end of expectations."
"The Nightclubs segment generated $59.4 million in revenue in 2Q24 compared to $57.0 million last year. Separately, the effort begun mid-February to improve the Bombshells segment resulted in steady sales and better margins on a sequential quarter basis. In addition, we continued to make progress developing new locations and upgrading existing ones to further grow RCI."
"We're committed to following our capital allocation strategy, concentrating on our core nightclubs business, evaluating potential acquisitions, and buying back stock. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we increased our cash position $20 million by closing on our planned bank loan."
Conference Call at 4:30 PM ET Today
- X Space: https://x.com/ricksceo/status/1787271843239338182 (X log in required)
- Use mobile phone to participate in X Space Q&A
- Phone: Toll Free 877-545-0320, International 973-528-0002, Passcode: 200202 (listen only)
- Presentation: https://www.rcihospitality.com/investor-relations/
- Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2209/50516 (listen only)
Meet Management at 7:00 PM ET Tonight
- Investors are invited to meet management at one of RCI's top revenue generating clubs
- Rick's Cabaret New York, 50 W 33rd Street, New York, NY 10001
- RSVP your contact information to [email protected] by 5 PM today
2Q24 Results (Comparisons are to the year-ago period unless indicated otherwise)
- Nightclubs segment: Revenues were $59.4 million compared to $57.0 million. The $2.4 million increase reflected the benefit of acquisitions not in same-store sales (SSS), which more than offset declines from SSS and clubs reopened, reformatted or closed during or prior to the quarter.2 By revenue type, alcoholic beverages increased 16.9% and food, merchandise and other increased 7.8%, while service declined 8.3%. The differing growth rates primarily reflected a higher alcohol and lower service sales mix from the recently acquired clubs and lower SSS. Impairment totaled $8.0 million compared to $0.7 million, resulting in operating income of $11.0 million (18.6% of revenues) compared to $18.0 million (31.6% of revenues). On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was $19.8 million (33.4% of revenues) compared to $22.4 million (39.3% of revenues). The non-GAAP margin decline primarily reflected lower service revenues, wage inflation, and the Texas patron tax increase, which doubled to $10 per customer.
- Bombshells segment: Revenues were $12.8 million compared to $14.3 million. The $1.5 million decline reflected lower SSS, partially offset by increases from FY23 acquisitions not in SSS and a new location.2 Operating income was $0.7 million (5.5% of revenues) compared to $1.8 million (12.4% of revenues). On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was $0.8 million (5.9% of revenues) compared to $2.2 million (15.4% of revenues). The decline in profitability primarily reflected lower SSS.
- Corporate segment: Expenses totaled $6.8 million (9.4% of total revenues) compared to $6.2 million (8.6% of total revenues). On a non-GAAP basis, expenses totaled $6.3 million (8.8% of total revenues) compared to $5.5 million (7.7% of total revenues). The expense increase primarily reflected more corporate level management, accounting and professional services due to recently acquired clubs and new projects.
- Interest expense was 5.5% of revenues compared to 5.1%. The increase reflected higher rate debt from seller-financed promissory notes related to FY23 acquisitions.
- Effective tax rate was 0.7% compared to 21.8%.
- Weighted average shares outstanding increased 0.9% year over year due to shares used in the 2Q23 Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas acquisition, partially offset by subsequent share buybacks.
- Share repurchases totaled 27,265 shares for $1.5 million or an average of $56.12 per share, bringing the 6M24 total to 65,219 repurchased shares for $3.6 million or an average of $55.23 per share. There was $13.0 million in remaining repurchase authorization at March 31, 2024.
- Debt was $231.9 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $234.1 million at December 31, 2023. The reduction reflected scheduled paydowns.
2 See our April 9, 2024, news release on 2Q24 sales for more details
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:
- Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) settlement of lawsuits, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, and (f) stock-based compensation. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.
- Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) settlement of lawsuits, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) stock-based compensation, and (g) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 18.4% and 22.3% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.
- Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) impairment of assets, (c) income tax expense (benefit), (d) net interest expense, (e) settlement of lawsuits, (f) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (g) gains or losses on insurance, and (h) stock-based compensation. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.
- We also use certain non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.
About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (X: @RCIHHinc)
With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars-restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult entertainment or restaurant business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment or restaurant businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.
Media & Investor Contacts
[email protected] and [email protected]
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share, number of shares and percentage data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Revenues
Sales of alcoholic beverages
$ 32,907
45.5 %
$ 30,136
42.1 %
$ 66,223
45.3 %
$ 59,786
42.3 %
Sales of food and merchandise
11,068
15.3 %
11,005
15.4 %
21,870
15.0 %
21,352
15.1 %
Service revenues
23,564
32.6 %
25,690
35.9 %
48,683
33.3 %
51,253
36.2 %
Other
4,744
6.6 %
4,686
6.6 %
9,414
6.4 %
9,094
6.4 %
Total revenues
72,283
100.0 %
71,517
100.0 %
146,190
100.0 %
141,485
100.0 %
Operating expenses
Cost of goods sold
Alcoholic beverages sold
5,891
17.9 %
5,365
17.8 %
12,172
18.4 %
10,739
18.0 %
Food and merchandise sold
3,993
36.1 %
3,737
34.0 %
8,031
36.7 %
7,323
34.3 %
Service and other
35
0.1 %
16
0.1 %
75
0.1 %
65
0.1 %
Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)
9,919
13.7 %
9,118
12.7 %
20,278
13.9 %
18,127
12.8 %
Salaries and wages
20,975
29.0 %
19,428
27.2 %
42,307
28.9 %
38,104
26.9 %
Selling, general and administrative
24,653
34.1 %
22,026
30.8 %
49,854
34.1 %
44,758
31.6 %
Depreciation and amortization
3,884
5.4 %
3,760
5.3 %
7,737
5.3 %
7,067
5.0 %
Other charges, net
8,195
11.3 %
3,758
5.3 %
8,192
5.6 %
3,104
2.2 %
Total operating expenses
67,626
93.6 %
58,090
81.2 %
128,368
87.8 %
111,160
78.6 %
Income from operations
4,657
6.4 %
13,427
18.8 %
17,822
12.2 %
30,325
21.4 %
Other income (expenses)
Interest expense
(3,999)
(5.5) %
(3,677)
(5.1) %
(8,215)
(5.6) %
(7,364)
(5.2) %
Interest income
96
0.1 %
90
0.1 %
190
0.1 %
181
0.1 %
Income before income taxes
754
1.0 %
9,840
13.8 %
9,797
6.7 %
23,142
16.4 %
Income tax expense
5
0.0 %
2,147
3.0 %
1,804
1.2 %
5,178
3.7 %
Net income
749
1.0 %
7,693
10.8 %
7,993
5.5 %
17,964
12.7 %
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
25
0.0 %
39
0.1 %
7
0.0 %
6
0.0 %
Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders
$ 774
1.1 %
$ 7,732
10.8 %
$ 8,000
5.5 %
$ 17,970
12.7 %
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted
$ 0.08
$ 0.83
$ 0.85
$ 1.94
Weighted average shares used in computing earnings per share
Basic and diluted
9,350,292
9,265,781
9,358,768
9,247,824
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Revenues
Nightclubs
$ 59,372
$ 57,031
$ 120,405
$ 113,356
Bombshells
12,771
14,315
25,502
27,746
Other
140
171
283
383
$ 72,283
$ 71,517
$ 146,190
$ 141,485
Income (loss) from operations
Nightclubs
$ 11,021
$ 17,995
$ 31,390
$ 40,735
Bombshells
699
1,775
785
3,622
Other
(277)
(168)
(473)
(353)
Corporate
(6,786)
(6,175)
(13,880)
(13,679)
$ 4,657
$ 13,427
$ 17,822
$ 30,325
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$ 749
$ 7,693
$ 7,993
$ 17,964
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,884
3,760
7,737
7,067
Impairment of assets
8,033
662
8,033
662
Deferred income tax benefit
(1,911)
-
(1,911)
-
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
40
(3)
37
(689)
Amortization and writeoff of debt discount and issuance costs
149
147
312
291
Doubtful accounts expense on notes receivable
-
-
22
-
Gain on insurance
-
(27)
-
(91)
Noncash lease expense
773
744
1,535
1,463
Stock-based compensation
471
706
941
1,647
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(162)
(739)
1,067
708
Inventories
76
173
(142)
79
Prepaid expenses, other current, and other assets
2,609
1,503
(6,420)
(5,705)
Accounts payable, accrued, and other liabilities
(3,875)
2,170
5,265
8,288
Net cash provided by operating activities
10,836
16,789
24,469
31,684
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets
-
26
-
2,810
Proceeds from insurance
-
27
-
91
Proceeds from notes receivable
61
58
116
113
Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets
(7,667)
(9,537)
(12,802)
(22,090)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
-
(25,000)
-
(29,000)
Net cash used in investing activities
(7,606)
(34,426)
(12,686)
(48,076)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from debt obligations
1,956
10,095
2,657
11,595
Payments on debt obligations
(4,278)
(3,120)
(10,630)
(6,481)
Purchase of treasury stock
(1,530)
-
(3,602)
(98)
Payment of dividends
(560)
(553)
(1,122)
(1,015)
Payment of loan origination costs
-
(109)
(136)
(205)
Share in return of investment by noncontrolling partner
-
-
-
(600)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(4,412)
6,313
(12,833)
3,196
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(1,182)
(11,324)
(1,050)
(13,196)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
21,155
34,108
21,023
35,980
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$ 19,973
$ 22,784
$ 19,973
$ 22,784
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
March 31, 2024
September 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 19,973
$ 21,023
$ 22,784
Accounts receivable, net
8,779
9,846
6,755
Current portion of notes receivable
265
249
239
Inventories
4,554
4,412
4,571
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,387
1,943
6,870
Assets held for sale
74
-
-
Total current assets
42,032
37,473
41,219
Property and equipment, net
288,224
282,705
295,861
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
33,396
34,931
37,244
Notes receivable, net of current portion
4,289
4,443
4,569
Goodwill
67,862
70,772
84,051
Intangibles, net
172,728
179,145
156,331
Other assets
1,362
1,415
1,856
Total assets
$ 609,893
$ 610,884
$ 621,131
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 5,632
$ 6,111
$ 7,743
Accrued liabilities
22,597
16,051
20,958
Current portion of debt obligations, net
25,072
22,843
21,016
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
3,098
2,977
2,951
Total current liabilities
56,399
47,982
52,668
Deferred tax liability, net
27,232
29,143
30,936
Debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs
206,853
216,908
224,751
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
33,593
35,175
36,429
Other long-term liabilities
317
352
383
Total liabilities
324,394
329,560
345,167
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Preferred stock
-
-
-
Common stock
93
94
94
Additional paid-in capital
77,742
80,437
85,082
Retained earnings
207,928
201,050
190,905
Total RCIHH stockholders' equity
285,763
281,581
276,081
Noncontrolling interests
(264)
(257)
(117)
Total equity
285,499
281,324
275,964
Total liabilities and equity
$ 609,893
$ 610,884
$ 621,131
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA
Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders
$ 774
$ 7,732
$ 8,000
$ 17,970
Income tax expense
5
2,147
1,804
5,178
Interest expense, net
3,903
3,587
8,025
7,183
Depreciation and amortization
3,884
3,760
7,737
7,067
Impairment of assets
8,033
662
8,033
662
Settlement of lawsuits
167
3,120
167
3,120
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
(5)
3
(8)
(587)
Gain on insurance
-
(27)
-
(91)
Stock-based compensation
471
706
941
1,647
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 17,232
$ 21,690
$ 34,699
$ 42,149
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income
Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders
$ 774
$ 7,732
$ 8,000
$ 17,970
Amortization of intangibles
640
1,109
1,299
1,804
Impairment of assets
8,033
662
8,033
662
Settlement of lawsuits
167
3,120
167
3,120
Stock-based compensation
471
706
941
1,647
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
(5)
3
(8)
(587)
Gain on insurance
-
(27)
-
(91)
Net income tax effect
(1,701)
(1,246)
(1,921)
(1,446)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 8,379
$ 12,059
$ 16,511
$ 23,079
Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
Diluted shares
9,350,292
9,265,781
9,358,768
9,247,824
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 0.08
$ 0.83
$ 0.85
$ 1.94
Amortization of intangibles
0.07
0.12
0.14
0.20
Impairment of assets
0.86
0.07
0.86
0.07
Settlement of lawsuits
0.02
0.34
0.02
0.34
Stock-based compensation
0.05
0.08
0.10
0.18
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
0.00
0.00
0.00
(0.06)
Gain on insurance
0.00
0.00
0.00
(0.01)
Net income tax effect
(0.18)
(0.13)
(0.21)
(0.16)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 0.90
$ 1.30
$ 1.76
$ 2.50
Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income
Income from operations
$ 4,657
$ 13,427
$ 17,822
$ 30,325
Amortization of intangibles
640
1,109
1,299
1,804
Impairment of assets
8,033
662
8,033
662
Settlement of lawsuits
167
3,120
167
3,120
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
(5)
3
(8)
(587)
Gain on insurance
-
(27)
-
(91)
Stock-based compensation
471
706
941
1,647
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 13,963
$ 19,000
$ 28,254
$ 36,880
Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin
Income from operations
6.4 %
18.8 %
12.2 %
21.4 %
Amortization of intangibles
0.9 %
1.6 %
0.9 %
1.3 %
Impairment of assets
11.1 %
0.9 %
5.5 %
0.5 %
Settlement of lawsuits
0.2 %
4.4 %
0.1 %
2.2 %
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
(0.0) %
0.0 %
(0.0) %
(0.4) %
Gain on insurance
0.0 %
(0.0) %
0.0 %
(0.1) %
Stock-based compensation
0.7 %
1.0 %
0.6 %
1.2 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
19.3 %
26.6 %
19.3 %
26.1 %
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 10,836
$ 16,789
$ 24,469
$ 31,684
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures
2,011
2,021
2,994
3,885
Free cash flow
$ 8,825
$ 14,768
$ 21,475
$ 27,799
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Income (loss) from operations
$ 11,021
$ 699
$ (277)
$ (6,786)
$ 4,657
$ 17,995
$ 1,775
$ (168)
$ (6,175)
$ 13,427
Amortization of intangibles
589
47
-
4
640
628
417
60
4
1,109
Impairment of assets
8,033
-
-
-
8,033
662
-
-
-
662
Settlement of lawsuits
167
-
-
-
167
3,117
3
-
-
3,120
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
471
471
-
-
-
706
706
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
7
4
-
(16)
(5)
(12)
16
-
(1)
3
Gain on insurance
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(27)
(27)
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$ 19,817
$ 750
$ (277)
$ (6,327)
$ 13,963
$ 22,390
$ 2,211
$ (108)
$ (5,493)
$ 19,000
GAAP operating margin
18.6 %
5.5 %
(197.9) %
(9.4) %
6.4 %
31.6 %
12.4 %
(98.2) %
(8.6) %
18.8 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
33.4 %
5.9 %
(197.9) %
(8.8) %
19.3 %
39.3 %
15.4 %
(63.2) %
(7.7) %
26.6 %
For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024
For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Income (loss) from operations
$ 31,390
$ 785
$ (473)
$ (13,880)
$ 17,822
$ 40,735
$ 3,622
$ (353)
$ (13,679)
$ 30,325
Amortization of intangibles
1,180
110
-
9
1,299
1,256
419
121
8
1,804
Impairment of assets
8,033
-
-
-
8,033
662
-
-
-
662
Settlement of lawsuits
167
-
-
-
167
3,117
3
-
-
3,120
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
941
941
-
-
-
1,647
1,647
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
6
4
-
(18)
(8)
(581)
16
-
(22)
(587)
Gain on insurance
-
-
-
-
-
(48)
-
-
(43)
(91)
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$ 40,776
$ 899
$ (473)
$ (12,948)
$ 28,254
$ 45,141
$ 4,060
$ (232)
$ (12,089)
$ 36,880
GAAP operating margin
26.1 %
3.1 %
(167.1) %
(9.5) %
12.2 %
35.9 %
13.1 %
(92.2) %
(9.7) %
21.4 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
33.9 %
3.5 %
(167.1) %
(8.9) %
19.3 %
39.8 %
14.6 %
(60.6) %
(8.5) %
26.1 %
SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.