

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) Thursday announced that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to Scemblix for treating adult patients with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia or CML in chronic phase. This is the third Breakthrough Therapy designation assigned to Scemblix.



The designation is based on positive data from the Phase III ASC4FIRST study, in which Scemblix met both primary endpoints, compared to imatinib alone. In comparison with standard-of-care drugs, Scemblix demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile.



Breakthrough Therapy designation is usually to a drug compound that targets a serious or life-threatening disease and demonstrates a potential substantial improvement over existing therapies.



Currently, shares are at $101.42, up 1.20 percent from the previous close of $100.21 on a volume of 176,838.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken