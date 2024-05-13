Appointment of new marketing leader highlights the company's focus on redefining the investor relations industry as the leading IR Ops platform

Q4 Inc. ("Q4" or "the company"), the IR Ops platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Courtney Austermehle as Chief Marketing Officer ("CMO") effective May 13, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240513887401/en/

Courtney Austermehle (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are pleased to welcome Courtney to Q4 as Chief Marketing Officer and a member of our Executive Leadership team," said Darrell Heaps, Founder and CEO of Q4 Inc. "Courtney brings over a decade of go-to-market growth experience, SaaS expertise, and a strong focus on leadership best practices for enterprise organizations. Her breadth of knowledge across the full marketing stack will be a welcome addition to the team and we're excited for the new opportunities her leadership will bring to the company."

"I am thrilled to join Q4 and become a part of the company that is redefining the investor relations industry," remarked Courtney Austermehle. "As a market leading provider of IR solutions, I'm looking forward to not only working with the best investor relations products, but joining an award winning culture with fantastic team members."

About Courtney Austermehle

Mrs. Austermehle has more than a decade of experience leading global go-to-market growth efforts for SaaS companies, with expertise in driving revenue and cultivating impactful teams. Most recently, Courtney served as Chief Marketing Officer for Constructor, an AI product discovery platform designed for ecommerce retailers. In addition, Mrs. Austermehle has held leadership roles at Salsify, a product experience management (PXM) platform, and Brandwatch, a consumer intelligence and social media management platform. Courtney received her Bachelor's degree in Communications, Journalism from Penn State University.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. is the first IR Ops Platform with the world's largest set of proprietary investor data, purpose-built to remove obstacles between public companies and their investors. Q4 gives investor relations leaders and their teams the tools to attract, manage, and understand investors all in one place. The AI-enabled Q4 IR Ops Platform boasts a simple yet powerful IR website management system, frictionless events software, a robust analytics engine, a streamlined investor CRM, and shareholder intelligence with enhanced metrics to elevate investor targeting strategies. Q4 delivers the data, insights, and workflows that give IR teams the power to focus on what really matters: strategy, relationships, and driving premium valuations for their companies.

The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,600 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive.

Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240513887401/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Heather Noll

Manager, Corporate Communications

media@q4inc.com