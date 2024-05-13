Anzeige
Montag, 13.05.2024
GlobeNewswire
13.05.2024 | 14:22
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB

With effect from May 14, 2024, the subscription rights in Annexin
Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue up until and including May 23, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ANNX TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022087359              
Order book ID:  336052                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from May 14, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Annexin
Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until and including June 12, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ANNX BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022087367              
Order book ID:  336053                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
