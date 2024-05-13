Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB

With effect from May 14, 2024, the subscription rights in Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 23, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ANNX TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022087359 Order book ID: 336052 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 14, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including June 12, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ANNX BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022087367 Order book ID: 336053 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB