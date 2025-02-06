Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB: Annexin resolves on a rights issue of approximately SEK 50 million, secured to approximately 80 percent, subject to approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH KOREA, SOUTH AFRICA OR NEW ZEALAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO ACQUIRE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR ANY SECURITIES IN ANNEXIN PHARMACEUTICALS AB IN ANY JURISDICTION. SEE THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW.

The Board of Directors of Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB (publ) ("Annexin" or the "Company") has today resolved on a new issue of shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders of approximately SEK 50 million before issue costs (the "Rights Issue"). The Rights Issue is subject to approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 25 February 2025. Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be published through a separate press release. The Company has received subscription commitments from a number of the Company's existing shareholders as well as board members and management corresponding to a total of approximately 50 percent of the Rights Issue. In addition, an external investor consortium with a long-term investment horizon has entered into an agreement on a top guarantee of a total of SEK 15 million, corresponding to a total of approximately 30 percent of the Rights Issue. Thus, the Rights Issue is secured to a total of approximately 80 percent. The Company has also agreed bridge loan facilities with the four largest owners for a total of SEK 15 million, where the Company can call off all or part of the loan facility. The maturity date for the bridge loan facilities is June 30, 2025. In order to give the board members and management the possibility to participate in the Rights Issue during its subscription period, the Company has decided to postpone the date for the first quarterly report 2025 to 14 May 2025 and postpone the date for publication of the Annual Report 2024 to 10 April 2025.

Summary of the Rights Issue

Each existing share in the Company as of the record date of March 5, 2025 entitles to one (1) subscription right. Sixteen (16) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for five (5) new shares.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue amounts to SEK 0.30 per new share.

The subscription period in the Rights Issue will run from 7 March 2025 up to and including 24 March 2025.

The last day of trading in the share with the right to receive subscription rights in the Rights Issue is 3 March 2025.

The Company has received subscription commitments from a number of the Company's existing shareholders as well as the Board of Directors and management amounting to a total of approximately SEK 25 million, which corresponds to approximately 50 percent of the Rights Issue. In addition, an agreement has been entered into with an external investor consortium with a long-term investment horizon of SEK 15 million in total, corresponding to approximately 30 percent of the Rights Issue. Thus, the Rights Issue is secured to a total of approximately 80 percent.

The Rights Issue is subject to approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 25 February 2025. Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be announced through a separate press release.

Background and reasons for the Rights Issue

The company is developing the biological drug candidate ANXV - a recombinant human protein, Annexin A5 - which is primarily intended for the treatment of patients with damage and inflammation of the blood vessels, but also for cancer. The company believes that ANXV has the potential to become a so-called First-in-Class drug for several diseases.

The company's main focus is in the therapeutic area of ophthalmology, eye disease, where a phase 2a study in retinal vein occlusion (RVO) has shown promising efficacy signals in a number of ANXV-treated patients. The results support continued clinical development of ANXV in RVO and the Company has initiated preparations for a phase 2b study that is mainly expected to be conducted by or in collaboration with partners. Data from the RVO study together with independent research support a possible role for ANXV as a treatment for diabetes-induced visual impairments (DR), which represents a significant and important market. The value of clinical data in this field has been strengthened during ongoing dialogues with ophthalmologists and potential partners. In order to broaden ANXV's potential indication areas in ophthalmology, and thereby expand the possibilities for future license agreements, the Company is preparing a limited Proof-of-Concept study within DR.

Furthermore, the Company has achieved important advances in its second therapeutic area of oncology. The drug candidate ANXV can potentially be used for cancer treatment by reducing the ability of cancer cells to inhibit the immune system. ANXV can also be chemically linked to a chemotherapy drug, in which case the chemotherapy is targeted more selectively at the cancer cells. Independent research has shown a potential role in, for example, difficult-to-treat cancers of various types, regardless of which organ they originated in. The company has presented data from in vitro trials and preliminary in vivo trials that confirm the possibilities, which is why a continued investment is justified.

The Company also intends to conduct a limited analysis of the feasibility of treating sickle cell anemia (SCD). ANXV's ability to reduce phosphatidylserine (PS) may have a significant role in limiting the damage in patients with ongoing acute illness. The company intends to conduct initial tests on blood from patients with this disease to assess which dosing strategy is appropriate in future clinical studies.

The proceeds from the Rights Issue, excluding issue costs, are intended to cover the Company's working capital needs until the middle of the first quarter of 2026, provided full subscription in the Rights Issue. The Company is actively working to enter into partnerships or license agreements for one or more of the Company's development projects before the end of 2025, but also continuously thereafter. Should such agreements not be reached within the given timeframe, the Company intends to explore alternative financing options.

In order to ensure the Company's liquidity until the Company receives the proceeds, the Company has received a bridge loan facility from the four largest shareholders totalling SEK 15 million, where the Company can call off all or part of the loan facility until the maturity date of June 30, 2025.

Use of the proceeds

Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the Company will receive approximately SEK 50 million before deduction of issue costs. The proceeds from the Rights Issue will be used to strengthen working capital and are planned to be distributed as a percentage as follows:

Ophthalmology - Preparation of Phase 2b study in RVO and Proof-of-Concept study in Diabetic Retinopathy (DR): Approximately 58 percent

After the promising Phase 2a study in RVO, preparatory work for a Phase 2b study will be initiated, including the choice of doses. Furthermore, the Company plans to broaden ANXV's potential in ophthalmology to also address diabetic retinopathy, whereupon a Proof-of-Concept study is planned to be initiated in the spring 2025.

Business development and patents: Approximately 10 percent

Business development costs for partnerships in ophthalmology and oncology, including legal advice. Patent-related costs. Consultants for research and development including costs for meetings with regulatory authorities (e.g. FDA and EMA).

Oncology - Further preparatory studies: Approximately 9 percent

Conduct studies on patient blood to identify candidates for future studies and determine appropriate dosage of ANXV as monotherapy in cancer. Conduct efficacy studies in animal models with ANXV chemotherapy conjugates and optimize the production of chemotherapy conjugates for toxicological studies.

Sickle cell anemia (SCD): Exploratory study in the indication area SCD: Approximately 3 percent

The role of ANXV and phosphatidylserine (PS) in this genetic disease is well described. Conduct analysis of patient samples to validate appropriate dosage for ANXV as treatment of intensive care patients with so-called vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC).

Pharmaceutical product-related costs: Approximately 17 percent

Regular stability and other tests as well as further development of scale-up of production processes and analytical methods for upcoming phase 2b/3 studies.

Other expenses: Approximately 3 percent.

Administration.

Terms and conditions for the Rights Issue

Those who are registered shareholders in Annexin on the record date in the Rights Issue will receive one (1) subscription right for each one (1) share held. The subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for new shares, where sixteen (16) subscription rights entitle the shareholder to subscribe for five (5) new shares. Only whole shares can be subscribed for (i.e. no fractions). In addition, the opportunity is offered to apply for subscription of shares without subscription rights.

In the event that not all shares are subscribed for with subscription rights, the Board of Directors shall, within the framework of the maximum amount of the Rights Issue, resolve on allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights. Allotment shall then primarily be made to those who have subscribed for shares with the support of subscription rights, regardless of whether the subscriber was a shareholder on the record date or not, and, in the event of oversubscription, pro rata in relation to the number of subscription rights exercised for subscription and, to the extent this cannot be done, by drawing lots. Secondly, allotment shall be made to others who have applied for subscription without the support of subscription rights and, in the event of oversubscription, pro rata in relation to the number of shares that such persons have expressed interest in subscribing for and, to the extent that this cannot be done, by drawing lots. Thirdly and finally, any remaining shares shall be allotted to the parties that have guaranteed the Rights Issue, in relation to the guaranteed commitments made.

The subscription price has been set at SEK 0.30 per share, which means that the Rights Issue, if fully subscribed, will provide Annexin with a total of approximately SEK 50 million before issue costs.

The record date for determining which shareholders are entitled to receive subscription rights in the Rights Issue is 5 March 2025. The shares in the Company are traded including the right to receive subscription rights up to and including 3 March 2025. The shares are traded without the right to subscription rights as of March 4, 2025. Trading in subscription rights will take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from and including 7 March 2025 up to and including 19 March 2025. The subscription period in the Rights Issue runs from and including 7 March 2025 up to and including 24 March 2025. Annexin's Board of Directors has the right to extend the subscription period and the time for payment, which, if applicable, will be announced by the Company via a press release.

Extraordinary General Meeting

The Board of Directors' resolution on the Rights Issue is subject to approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 25 February 2025. Existing shareholders, representing approximately 50 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company, have undertaken to vote in favor of the Rights Issue's approval, as well as related resolutions. Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be announced through a separate press release.

Subscription commitments and guarantee commitments

The Company has received subscription commitments from a number of the Company's long-term existing shareholders as well as the Board of Directors and management, amounting to approximately SEK 25 million, corresponding to approximately 50 percent of the Rights Issue. No compensation will be paid for subscription commitments made.

Furthermore, the Company has entered into agreement on a top guarantee with an external investor consortium with a long-term investment horizon of approximately SEK 15 million, corresponding to approximately 30 percent of the Rights Issue. Through subscription commitments and underwriting, approximately 80 percent of the Rights Issue is thus secured.

The guarantee commitments are compensated at the rate of 12 per cent of the guaranteed amount. The intention is that the guarantee fee shall be paid by the Company in the form of newly issued shares in the Company, based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2024, on the same terms and conditions as in the Rights Issue, including the subscription price. The guarantee compensation has been determined through arm's length negotiations between the Company and the parties that have provided guarantee commitments. The Board of Directors therefore makes the assessment that the terms and conditions have been determined in such a way that market-based conditions have been ensured and that they reflect the prevailing market situation.

The subscription commitments and underwriting guarantees are not secured by bank guarantees, escrow funds, pledging or similar arrangements.

Information Document

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company will prepare an information document in accordance with Article 1.4 db of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The information document will be prepared in accordance with the requirements of Appendix IX to the Prospectus Regulation and will be published by the Company prior to the commencement of the subscription period.

Preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue

February 25, 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting Around February 26, 2025 Estimated date of publication of the information document 3 March 2025 Last day of trading in the share incl. right to receive subscription rights 4 March 2025 First day of trading in the share excl. right to receive subscription rights 5 March 2025 Record date for participation in the Rights Issue 7 March 2025 - 19 March 2025 Trading in subscription rights 7 March 2025 - 24 March 2025 Subscription period March 7, 2025 - Until the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office Trading in BTA Around March 26, 2025 Estimated date for announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue

Stocks and dilution

Provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, the share capital will increase by approximately SEK 2,756,503.996948, from SEK 8,820,812.906081 to SEK 11,577,316.903029 through a new issue of 166,555,845 shares, which means that the total number of shares will increase from 532,978,711 to 699,534,556, corresponding to a dilution effect of approximately 23.8 percent of the share capital and the number of shares.

Counsellor

Redeye AB is acting as financial advisor, Cirio Advokatbyrå AB is acting as legal advisor and Bergs Securities AB is acting as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Haegerstrand, vd

Mobil: +46 70 575 50 37

E-mail: anders.haegerstrand@annexinpharma.com

Susanne Andersson, CFO

Mobil: +46 730 668 904

E-mail: susanne.andersson@annexinpharma.com

This information is information that Annexin Pharmaceuticals (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-06 15:47 CET.

About Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB

Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB is a leading biotechnology company in the Annexin A5 field for the treatment of various diseases. The company's biological drug candidate ANXV - a human recombinant protein, Annexin A5 - is primarily intended for treatment of patients with injuries and inflammation of the blood vessels, but also for cancer. The company has an extensive patent portfolio for the treatment of diseases with Annexin A5 and for production of Annexin A5.

The Company is based in Stockholm, Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, under the ticker ANNX. Redeye is the company's Certified Adviser.

