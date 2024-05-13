Nelly Group AB: Nelly's 2024 Annual General Meeting

Nelly Group AB (publ) ("Nelly") today held its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"). The AGM resolved in accordance with all proposals of the Board and the Nomination Committee.

The AGM resolved to re-elect Daniel Hörnqvist, Ebba Ljungerud, Stefan Palm, Josephine Salenstedt, Lennart Sparud and Axel Westphalen as members of the Board. Ebba Ljungerud was re-elected as Chair of the Board.

The AGM adopted the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet, and resolved that the retained earnings, the share premium reserve and the result for the year is to be carried forward.

The AGM resolved on the discharge of liability of the members of the Board and the Chief Executive Officers for the financial year 2023.

The AGM also resolved to:

approve the Board's Remuneration Report.

determine the remuneration to the members of the Board and the Auditor.

re-elect the registered accounting firm KPMG AB as Auditor for the period until the end of the 2025 Annual General Meeting. Mathias Arvidsson will continue as Auditor-in-charge.

adopt an updated instruction for the Nomination Committee.

approve updated guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.

authorise the Board to, on one or more occasions during the period until the 2025 Annual General Meeting, resolve upon new issues of ordinary shares, warrants and/or convertible bonds. The increase in share capital, which entails issuance, conversion or subscription for new ordinary shares, may correspond to a dilution of no more than 25 percent of the share capital in Nelly at the time of the Annual General Meeting. New issues of ordinary shares, warrants and/or convertible bonds may be effected with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights.

About Nelly Group

Nelly Group operates nelly.com which is one of the Nordic region's strongest fashion brands for young women and nlyman.com. The core is the own brand in combination with digital sales directly to our target group. Nelly has created a strong commitment through a high degree of fashion and digital marketing. The company has 0.9 million customers and sales of SEK 1.0 billion per year. The group was previously called Qliro Group. Nelly Groups is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the small-cap segment with the ticker "NELLY".