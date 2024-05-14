Storytel AB : Bulletin from Storytel Group's Annual General Meeting 2024

STOKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Storytel AB (publ) (STO:STORY B) The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Storytel AB (publ) ("Storytel" or the "Company") was held today on May 14, 2024, where the following resolutions were passed by the shareholders.

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet.

Allocation of profit

The AGM resolved that all funds available for the AGM shall be carried forward.

Discharge of liability

The Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2023.

Election of the Board of Directors, auditor and remuneration

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the Board of Directors shall consist of eight directors and that the number of auditors shall be one registered audit firm.

It was further resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the remuneration to directors, shall be 3,840,000 SEK in total, including remuneration for committee work, to be paid in the following amounts:

270,000 SEK for each of the non-employed directors, 800,000 SEK to the Chair;

100,000 SEK for each member of the Audit Committee and 225,000 SEK to the Chair of the committee;

75,000 SEK for each member of the Remuneration Committee and 175,000 SEK to the Chair of the committee; and

75,000 SEK for each member of the Strategy Committee and 175,000 SEK to the Chair of the committee.

Remuneration to the auditor is to be paid according to approved invoice.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, Alexander Lindholm, Joakim Rubin, Jonas Sjögren and Jonas Tellander were re-elected as Directors of the Board. Hélène Barnekow, Ulrika Danielsson, Filippa Wallestam and Erik Tiden were elected as new directors of the Board. Hélène Barnekow was elected as new Chair of the Board of Directors.

Ernst & Young Aktiebolag was re-elected as the Company auditor. Ernst & Young Aktiebolag has announced that the authorized accountant Johan Holmberg will continue to be the auditor in charge.

Adoption of principles for the nomination committee

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to adopt principles for the nomination committee, which shall have effect until any changes are decided by the General Meeting.

Authorisation for the board to issue shares, convertibles and/or warrants

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors until the next AGM, on one or more occasions, with or without preferential rights for shareholders, to issue in total a maximum of shares, regardless of share class, warrants and/or convertibles, with the right to subscribe and convert to the respective share class in the Company, corresponding to not more than 10 percent of the share capital of the Company based on the number of shares at the time when the authorization is used for the first time.

Amendment to the long-term incentive program 2023/2027

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to amend the performance based Restricted Stock Unit (" RSU ") program for the Senior Executives and other Key Persons at Storytel, resolved by the Annual General Meeting 2024 (" LTIP 2023/2027 "), and give the Board the possibility to allocate not yet allocated share rights in LTIP 2023/2027 also during 2024. The RSUs are allotted to the participant free of charge and entitle the holder to shares of series B in the Company.

The RSUs vest over three years, from the date of allotment to 31 May 2027. The RSUs have a one-year cliff vesting of 25 percent on 31 May 2025. Thereafter, the RSUs vests linearly by each quarter during two years. Allocation of RSUs in accordance with this decision assumes that the person to whom the RSUs are allocated has not previously been allocated RSUs in LTIP 2023/2027.

The resolution covers a maximum of 377,543 RSUs (which constitutes 15 percent of the total number of RSUs in LTIP 2023/2027) and a maximum of 11 participants but implies no further dilution for existing shareholders, or additional costs for Storytel, beyond what is communicated in the notice for the Annual General Meeting 2023.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:

Mattias Frithiof, Head of Investor Relations, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 76 535 26 74

Email: mattias.frithiof@storytel.com

Malin Lindborn, Head of Communications, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 735 33 17 70

Email: malin.lindborn@storytel.com

About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers more than one million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime.

The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets, with a focus on ten core markets: the five Nordic countries, the Netherlands, Turkey, Poland, Bulgaria, and the USA. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.

Attachments

Bulletin from Storytel Group's Annual General Meeting 2024

SOURCE: Storytel AB (publ)

View the original press release on accesswire.com