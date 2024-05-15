

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI, TRI.TO) announced Wednesday that it and certain investment funds affiliated with Blackstone collectively sold 17.3 million London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) shares that they co-own for a price of 91.50 British pounds per share.



The sale was conducted through a placement to institutional investors and an offer to retail investors. Following the settlement of the transaction, Thomson Reuters will no longer hold any interest in LSEG.



Of the shares sold, approximately 4.3 million shares were indirectly owned by Thomson Reuters. Upon the closing of the transaction, Thomson Reuters expects to receive pre-tax net proceeds of approximately $500 million.



