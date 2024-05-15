Trucept Inc.: Trucept, Inc. (DBA Afinida) Reports Substantial Increase in Revenue and Gross Profit for the First Quarter of 2024

ESCONDIDO, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept, Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) DBA Afinida, is pleased to announce significant achievements in its financial performance for the First Quarter of 2024

Highlights include:

A 21% increase in Net Revenue totaling $4,952,143 for Q1, versus $4,092,027 for the same period last year.

in Net Revenue totaling $4,952,143 for Q1, versus $4,092,027 for the same period last year. Recorded an impressive 31% increase in gross profits for the quarter. Q1 gross profit totaled $3,411,530 versus $2,607,352 for the same period last year.

for the quarter. Q1 gross profit totaled $3,411,530 versus $2,607,352 for the same period last year. Current ratio improved to 1.07 for Q1, versus 1.0 for the last quarter.

"We are thrilled to report that Afinida has achieved impressive financial results in the first quarter," said Norman Tipton, CEO Afinida. "Our team's hard work and dedication have been instrumental in surpassing our targets, and this success sets a positive tone for the remainder of the year. We remain committed to leveraging our strengths in innovative business solutions to continue our growth trajectory. We attribute this success to strategic investments in technology and a strong focus on client-centric services, which have significantly enhanced operational efficiencies and customer satisfaction.

Afinida continues to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving needs of its clients while driving sustainable growth and delivering shareholder value. It's portfolio of professional services includes:

Afinida Marketing - Data Driven Marketing, Technology, and Accessibility Act compliance.

Afinida Insurance -Insurance Offerings and Third-party Administrator (TPA) services

Afinida Payroll - Full-Service Payroll

Afinida HR - Human Resources and Management

Afinida Accounting - Accounting Support

Afinida Risk Management - Safety and Risk Management

About Trucept Inc.

Trucept Inc. is a renowned name in the business solutions sector, dedicated to helping companies focus on their core operations while it takes care of the peripheral business processes. With its extensive suite of services and a commitment to excellence, Trucept has been a trusted partner for countless businesses, aiding their growth and success.

SOURCE Trucept Inc.