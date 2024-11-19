Anzeige
WKN: A1KBEX | ISIN: US89778T1097 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
PR Newswire
19.11.2024 15:00 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trucept Inc.: Trucept, Inc. DBA Afinida Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results, Marking Sustained Growth and Profitability

Finanznachrichten News

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept, Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) DBA Afinida is pleased to announce its Q3 2024 financial results, showcasing robust growth across key metrics compared to the same period last year. The company's continued focus on operational efficiency and client satisfaction has resulted in another profitable quarter, setting the stage for a strong close to the year.

Q3 2024 Financial Highlights:

"We are proud to release the Q3 2024 financial results for Trucept, Inc. and to announce to our shareholders that we have achieved another profitable quarter," said Brendan McMenamy, CFO. "The third quarter is always difficult, operationally speaking, considering year-end is looming in the distance - I am very pleased with our sustained growth, and our teams are pushing for a successful Q4 to close the year out strong!"

Trucept, Inc. continues to leverage its diverse portfolio of business solutions to drive growth and shareholder value, while its dedicated team ensures sustained excellence in service delivery and operational performance.

Stay informed with the latest updates from Trucept, Inc. Read our full report and explore more company news at https://trucept.com/investors/reports

Trucept Inc. (DBA Afinida) continues to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving needs of its clients while driving sustainable growth and delivering shareholder value. It's portfolio of professional services includes:

  • Afinida Accounting - Financial Accounting Services
  • Afinida HR - Human Resources and Management
  • Afinida Insurance -Insurance Offerings and Third-party Administrator (TPA) services
  • Afinida Marketing - Full-Service Marketing Agency
  • Afinida Payroll - Full-Service Payroll
  • Afinida Risk Management - Safety and Risk Management

About Trucept Inc.

Trucept Inc. (DBA Afinida) is a renowned name in the business solutions sector, dedicated to helping companies focus on their core operations while it takes care of the peripheral business processes. With its extensive suite of services and a commitment to excellence, Trucept has been a trusted partner for countless businesses, aiding their growth and success.

SOURCE Trucept Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
