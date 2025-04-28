Trucept, Inc.: Afinida CEO Norman Tipton Retires, Search for Replacement Underway

Company thanks the outgoing CEO for his many years of oversight that has accelerated growth in Afinida and Trucept companies.

Norman Tipton, CEO and board member of Afinida (OTC PINK:TREP), ("the Company"), today officially announced his retirement, concluding a career spanning several decades in multiple business sectors.

Outgoing Afinida CEO, Norman Tipton.

In addition to his most recent title as Chief Executive Officer, Tipton has served as Vice President and General Counsel of Afinida and Trucept, Inc. for the past 10 years and has been a member of Trucept's Board of Directors since 2013.

Tipton said, "I am deeply grateful for the opportunities I have had working here. I will miss the team but am looking forward to retirement."

Throughout his distinguished professional career, Tipton has held management positions at Fortune 500 companies, has overseen human resources as well as labor relations and negotiations for major organizations, and has served as a noted advisor to several publicly-traded company boards.

"Norman's been a great colleague and a friend of mine for many years," said Afinida Chairman, Brian Bonar. "Our team won't be the same without him and we'll miss his experienced leadership. We all hope he enjoys his much-deserved retirement," Bonar added.

The search for Afinida's new CEO is already underway following the news of Tipton's departure, and the Company is currently narrowing down a field of potential candidates. While the vetting process is not expected to take long, Afinida will take all necessary steps to ensure the prospective new CEO is the right match to continue Tipton's vision and legacy.

Read Afinida's press release here and explore additional company news and exciting updates.

Afinida continuously innovates and strives to adapt to meet the evolving business needs of its clients while driving sustainable growth and delivering true shareholder value.

About Afinida

True solutions, today and tomorrow: Afinida Inc. (OTC PINK:TREP), helps organizations focus on growth. With a dedicated suite of powerful tools and services designed to keep owners in charge of running their businesses, Afinida manages the necessary administrative needs of its clients while streamlining operational processes and delivering a host of high-touch business solutions.

The company offers expert services in the form of payroll, human resources and people management, employee benefits, accounting support, safety and risk management, marketing, and business insurance services.

For more information, please visit www.afinida.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations regarding these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

Media Contact :

Michael Eslinger

meslinger@afindamkt.com

(858) 463-5867

# # #

SOURCE: Trucept, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire