Trucept, Inc. Officially Changes Operating Name to Afinida, Inc. for Improved Business Continuity

Anticipated name change highlights better alignment of the parent company with

its subsidiaries of the same name.

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Afinida, Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) ("Afinida," "the Company"), today announced the official acceptance of Trucept, Inc.'s name change to Afinida, Inc. by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a respected independent organization that writes and enforces the rules and regulates member brokerage firms and exchange markets.

"Today's exciting announcement will help streamline operations within our organization and help us deliver a superior client experience as a cohesive brand," according to Julie Neill, Chief Operating Officer. "With a simple name change, Afinida and its subsidiaries are much better aligned now."

Afinida offers a comprehensive selection of business solutions that meet the diverse needs of businesses nationwide. These solutions are executed through the following subsidiaries: Afinida Accounting, Afinida HR, Afinida Insurance, Afinida Marketing, Afinida Payroll, and Afinida Risk Management.

Going forward, Afinida's ticker symbol is unaffected by the name change and will remain TREP.

Read Afinida's press release here and explore additional company news and exciting updates.

Afinida continuously innovates and strives to adapt to meet the evolving business needs of its clients while driving sustainable growth and delivering true shareholder value.

About Afinida

True solutions, today and tomorrow: Afinida, Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP), helps organizations focus on growth. With a dedicated suite of powerful tools and services designed to keep owners in charge of running their businesses, Afinida manages the necessary administrative needs of its clients while streamlining operational processes and delivering a host of high-touch business solutions.

The company offers expert services in the form of payroll, human resources and people management, employee benefits, accounting support, safety and risk management, marketing, and business insurance services.

For more information, please visit www.afinida.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations regarding these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

