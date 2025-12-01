Afinida, Inc.: Afinida Appoints Norman Tipton as Interim CEO to Lead During Executive Transition

Board appoints longtime executive and legal counsel Norman Tipton as interim CEO to provide experienced leadership during the company's transition.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Norman Tipton, former CEO, Chief Legal Counsel, and board member of Afinida, will return to his position on an interim basis effective today.

Afinida Board Chairman Brian Bonar said that Tipton retired in April but maintained a close consulting relationship with the company.

"The search for Afinida's new CEO has been underway, and we have looked at several potential candidates. It has become clear that until we find the right candidate, Afinida needs Norman's leadership," Bonar said.

Besides his most recent title as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Legal Counsel, Tipton has served as Vice President and General Counsel of Afinida and Trucept, Inc. for the past 10 years and has been a member of Afinida's Board of Directors since 2013.

Throughout his distinguished professional career, Tipton has held management positions at Fortune 500 companies, has overseen human resources as well as labor relations and negotiations for major organizations, and has served as a noted advisor to several publicly traded company boards.

Afinida continuously innovates and strives to adapt to meet the evolving business needs of its clients while driving sustainable growth and delivering true shareholder value.

About Afinida, Inc.

Afinida, Inc. is a renowned name in the business solutions sector, dedicated to helping companies focus on their core operations while it takes care of the peripheral business processes. With its extensive suite of services and a commitment to excellence, Afinida has been a trusted partner for countless businesses, aiding their growth and success.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and performance expectations. Such statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Afinida undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

