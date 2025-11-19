Anzeige
Baltikum rüstet massiv auf: 500 Mio. Abwehrprogramm!
Afinida, Inc.: Afinida Reports $16.9M in Q3 2025 Revenue, Expands Subsidiary Growth

Parent company continues to strengthen diversified service offerings while positioning for sustainable long-term growth

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Afinida, Inc. (OTCID:TREP) ("Afinida," "the Company") today announced its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The Company reported $16.9 million in year-to-date revenue, supported by its expanding portfolio of business service subsidiaries-spanning payroll, accounting, risk management, human resources, insurance, and marketing.

While the Company recorded a net loss of $1.37 million during the first nine months of 2025 compared to net income of $1.36 million for the same period in 2024, management attributed the variance primarily to strategic reinvestments aimed at improving long-term operational capacity and subsidiary growth. Separately, the Company generated an increase of $771 thousand, or 15%, in revenue and a $375 thousand, or 41%, decrease in the net loss from the prior quarter.

Highlights from the Q3 2025 Report include:

  • Quarterly revenue of $5.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025

  • Year-to-date revenue of $16.9 million through the quarter ended September 30, 2025

  • Continued growth from Afinida Marketing, which posted nearly 20% quarterly revenue increase between Q1 and Q2

  • Expansion of Afinida Accounting and Afinida HR Services client portfolios

  • Operating expense reduction of over 15% year-over-year, reflecting improved cost control and efficiency

Management noted that recent internal improvements and expanded service offerings are expected to deliver stronger results in the fourth quarter and beyond.

Read the full Q3 2025 Quarterly Report and explore additional financial disclosures on Afinida's Investor Page at www.afinida.com/news/investors or follow Afinida on LinkedIn and Meta.

Media Contact:
Glenn Iredale
giredale@afinidamkt.com
(858) 500-5075

SOURCE: Afinida, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/afinida-reports-16.9m-in-q3-2025-revenue-expands-subsidiary-grow-1104022

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
