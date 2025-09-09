Afinida Marketing Delivers 19.4% Revenue Growth in Q2, Bolstering Parent Company Results

Strategic client wins and service expansion drive record results, reinforcing Afinida's momentum into the second half of 2025

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Afinida, Inc. (OTC ID: TREP) ("Afinida," "the Company"), today announced that its marketing subsidiary, Afinida Marketing, reported a record 19.4% revenue growth between Q1 and Q2 of 2025.

The groundbreaking increase, reported for the quarter ending June 30 th, was the combined result of several developments, including:

Implementing additional service packages for existing clients

Signing multiple new clients in various industries

Streamlining internal operations and improving business efficiency

"I'm extremely proud of what our team has accomplished during the first half of this year," said Glenn Iredale, Digital Director of Afinida Marketing. "Looking ahead, we expect to make impressive progress during Q3 and Q4, as we expand our capabilities and seize new opportunities. It's our goal to become a true growth partner for our business clients."

Afinida Marketing's impressive revenue growth follows the recent news of Afinida's overall revenue growth of 13% during Q1 and Q2 of 2025 compared to 2024. The increase in revenue totaled over a million dollars and represented the highest revenue total for any six-month period in the Company's history.

Read today's official press release here and explore additional Company financial updates on Afinida's Investor Page.

Afinida continues to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving business needs of its clients while driving sustainable growth and delivering exceptional value to its shareholders.

About Afinida

Afinida, Inc. (OTC ID: TREP), helps organizations focus on growth. With a dedicated suite of powerful tools and services designed to keep owners in charge of running their businesses, Afinida manages the necessary administrative needs of its clients while streamlining operational processes and delivering a host of high-touch business solutions.

The company offers expert services in the form of payroll, human resources and people management, employee benefits, accounting support, safety and risk management, marketing, and business insurance services.

For more information, please visit www.afinida.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations regarding these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

