Trucept, Inc.: Afinida Accounting to Offer Fractional CFO Services to Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

New consulting capabilities will allow business owners to achieve their financial goals through outsourced accounting.

Small to mid-size companies needing a part-time Chief Financial Officer providing high-level accounting analysis, strategic fiscal recommendations, and certified public accounting (CPA) services can now find one through Afinida Accounting, the company announced today. Afinida Accounting is a subsidiary of Afinida Inc. (OTC Pink:TREP).

Afinida Accounting's new fractional CFO services provide outsourced accounting support and come during a time of increased awareness and preference of business owners for flexible, on-demand access to accounting and bookkeeping that delivers time efficiency, scalability, and cost savings.

"By offering expert fractional CFO services, we're catering to a wide range of businesses who need financial analysis and strategic insights in addition to the bookkeeping services they are currently receiving from another accounting firm," said Afinida's Chief Financial Officer, Brendan McMenamy, CPA. "Our team is ready to provide clients with part-time, contract, or as-needed services that support business growth," he added.

Fractional CFO services have proven to be essential - and in many cases ideal - for organizations of various sizes and companies in transition because they deliver a viable solution for businesses without the resources or the need of a full-time Chief Financial Officer.

Afinida Accounting's strategic financial management will offer key benefits to its consulting clients, including:

Financial Statement Preparation - tailored reports that provide a clear picture of a business's financial health.

Personalized Bookkeeping - customized, accurate tracking and recording of financial transactions.

Deep-Dive Analysis - expert insights on financial planning, forecasting, and business growth and expansion strategies.

Cash Flow Management - optimized cash flow, budgeting, and financial operations for better stability and insight into growth opportunities.

Risk Management & Compliance - payroll tax preparation and filing that ensures compliance and minimizes liabilities.

Auditing & Statement Reviews - audit preparation and complete engagement management for quarterly reviews and annual audits.

Fractional CFO services are the latest financial solution offered by Afinida Accounting, a company that prides itself on providing expert services for growing businesses.

Read Afinida Accounting's press release here and explore additional company news and exciting updates.

About Afinida

True solutions, today and tomorrow: Trucept, Inc. dba Afinida Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP), helps organizations focus on growth. With a dedicated suite of powerful tools and services designed to keep owners in charge of running their businesses, Afinida manages the necessary administrative needs of its clients while streamlining operational processes and delivering a host of high-touch business solutions.

The company offers expert services in the form of payroll, human resources and people management, employee benefits, accounting support, safety and risk management, marketing, and business insurance services.

For more information, please visit www.afinida.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations regarding these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

Media Contact :

Michael Eslinger

meslinger@afinidamkt.com

(858) 463-5867

# # #

SOURCE: Trucept, Inc.

